Gamethread #68: Canucks vs St. Louis

How many times can we at NM use the narrative that the game is the biggest game of the year? Is there a limit? No....?



Today’s game is the biggest of the year.

St Louis is now in a weird position, as they are in the 1st wild card spot. For most of the year they have been in the top 3 of the division. They are only 4 points ahead of Dallas, so expect them to use their speed to forecheck the Canucks defense and to throw their weight around.



The Canucks have played some pretty good road hockey during this trip and need to stay out of the penalty box. The Canucks have had some pretty good special teams play. In fact, the team is almost out of the cellar when it comes to PK %.

#Canucks PK on the season: 72.3%

first 25 games: 64.6%

since coaching change: 78.3%

last 16 games: 84.6%

last 8 games: 90% — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) March 28, 2022

I point again that it would be better to not take any penalties.

I am asking the Canucks to please keep winning. I won‘t beg, not yet anyways, but I would like hockey to continue into May. I know this is selfish on my part, but I’m sure some of you would agree it would be a nice change of pace.



Go Canucks Go!