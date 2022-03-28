Canucks J.T. Miller is on pace for one of the best seasons in franchise history

Think Jim Benning saw this coming when he traded for JT Miller back in 2019?

The Canucks acquisition of Miller three years ago was rightly considered an overpay at the time. Tampa Bay was backed into a corner with their cap situation, but they were still able to squeeze a first and third-round pick out of Vancouver for a player coming off of a 47-point season.

That’s all a moot point now, as Miller is settling in on one of the best seasons in franchise history.

As of writing, Miller has a career-high of 28 goals and 80 points in just 65 games.

That puts the Canucks best forward on a 100-point pace at the moment over 82 games.

Since he’s missed two games this season, he’s actually on pace to finish the year with 34 goals and 98 points, although it’s probably worth mentioning that Miller has been on an absolute heater since returning from the All-Star break.

In 21 games since then, Miller has registered 13 goals and 36 points. That puts him at a ridiculous pace of 50 goals and 140 points over a full 82-game season.

He’s continued to lead the charge night after night for a Canuck team that’s been fighting for their playoff lives since December.

How Miller stacks up in Canucks franchise history

The title wasn’t lying...Miller is having one of the best single-seasons by a Canuck player in the team’s 52-year history.

There have been 11 players in team history who have surpassed the 90-point mark. Miller seems like he’s in a comfortable spot to make is 12 based on his current scoring pace.

That’s a pretty elite list of the best players in franchise history. Patrik Sundstrom might be the biggest surprise name there, although he did manage his best offensive season in the NHL during a year where the league averaged nearly eight goals per game (7.88).

As an aside, the number of goals per game in the NHL this season (6.2) is higher than the 2005-06 lockout return year (6.16). The amount of goals scored this year per game is at its highest rate since 1995-96 (6.28).

Three years ago, if you asked Canucks fans which player was going to push 100 points as league scoring went up, I don’t think a lot of people would be pegging Miller as the guy to do so.

Yet, here we are.

Based on his 98-point pace, Miller is primed to have the 7th best offensive season by a Vancouver Canuck.

He’s also on pace for 64 assists, which would be the fifth-best total by a Canuck all-time, and the best by anyone not named Henrik Sedin.

Miller also has an outside chance of cracking the top five. Currently, he’s has averaged 1.71 points per game since the All-Star break. That pace would have him posting another 25 points, finishing with 105 on the season.