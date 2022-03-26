Gamethread #67: Canucks vs Stars

It seems like the Canucks have been playing must-win games for a couple months now, but today is the day. This is a 4 point game. And even with a win today, the Canucks are now looking for other teams to help them keep other teams within reach. The Nucks need Calgary to beat the Oilers today, and the Flyers to beat the Preds tomorrow. Seems like a lot of begging at this point.



But what do we have to lose?

If the Nucks win the rest of their games, their in. Simple. Easy.

Here’s the plan:

Score early and add a couple more in the 1st. No penalties Score 4 in the 2nd period. No one gets injured Score 2 in the 3rd. Get Demko the shutout.

Sounds good.

Go Canucks Go!