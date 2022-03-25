 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: A Wild Loss

The Canucks lost a tight 3-2 contest to the Wild in overtime

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Minnesota Wild Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Despite a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks put forth a scrappy effort on the second night of back-to-backs.
  • A little more context to the loss, which was still worthwhile as the Canucks got a a 34 points on the two sets.
  • The Rink Wide postgame podcast:
  • Coach Boudreau after the loss:
  • Some news on Linus Karlsson, Canucks prospect who’s having a great year in the SHL:
  • And a tidbit of Abbotsford news:

Hockey News

  • Some big news out of the KHL regarding the Russia-Ukraine story:
  • CBJ netminder Jonnas Korpisalo will miss the remainder of the season:
  • A new marketing partnership announced between the PHF and EliteProspects:
  • And a somewhat ironic moment from Vegas’ game:

