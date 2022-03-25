Wake With Elias: A Wild Loss

Canucks News
- Despite a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks put forth a scrappy effort on the second night of back-to-backs.
Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller both notched a goal, as the #Canucks earned a point against the Wild in overtime.
- A little more context to the loss, which was still worthwhile as the Canucks got a a 3⁄4 points on the two sets.
Canucks got to their hotel in Minny at 4 am. That 3-2 OT loss to the Wild was every bit as impressive as the 3-1 win the night before in Denver.— Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) March 25, 2022
- The Rink Wide postgame podcast:
Rink Wide Post-Game Podcast recapping the #mnwild's 3-2 OTW over the #Canucks
Episode will be posted below!
Episode will be posted below!
- Coach Boudreau after the loss:
“To comeback in the 3rd period. We didn’t have a lot in the tank. But we held it at the end (of regulation).”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2022
Coach Bruce Boudreau
- Some news on Linus Karlsson, Canucks prospect who’s having a great year in the SHL:
Karlsson on if he will sign with the #Canucks after his season is over : We will see what happens after my season, my goal is to sign with Vancouver and I hope so.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 23, 2022
- And a tidbit of Abbotsford news:
No injury to Jack Rathbone.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) March 25, 2022
He was held out of the Abbotsford lineup for precautionary reasons as per request of the Vancouver Canucks, who are with only six defencemen on their road trip.
Hockey News
- Some big news out of the KHL regarding the Russia-Ukraine story:
IIHF has opened up ethics investigations into the Russian Hockey Federation for propaganda sent to KHL teams and former president Rene Fasel for his connection to Russia and public comments about the war in Ukraine. Story to come.— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 24, 2022
- CBJ netminder Jonnas Korpisalo will miss the remainder of the season:
NEWS: #CBJ goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a hip injury that will require surgery.https://t.co/fYGOM2JrtC— CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 24, 2022
- A new marketing partnership announced between the PHF and EliteProspects:
The PHF and Elite Prospects have reached an agreement through the 2022-2023 season. The partnership aims to boost marketing & promo efforts. Additionally, Elite Prospects will provide all PHF teams & players with one-year subscriptions to EP Premium.— PHF (@PHF) March 24, 2022
| https://t.co/zsoOyaYl2j
- And a somewhat ironic moment from Vegas’ game:
Dadonov scores to make it 3-0 Vegas— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 25, 2022
