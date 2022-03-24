GAME RECAP #66: NUCKS WIN! VITAL ROAD POINT - Lose 3-2 in OT

After last night’s perfect game against the Avs it would be greedy to ask for a 2nd perfect one, especially when the Nucks arrived in Minni at 4AM.

Not that I’m starting with the tired players excuse - but could finish with it.

You might wonder what the Nucks record is on the 2nd of a road B-2-B versus their record when getting the 1st goal of the game. It’s a delicate balance.

But this game is anything but delicate. The Wild are built to hurt in the playoffs - before and after the whistles - and during.

And the NHL schedulers are built to hurt the Nucks - this is the worst set of road B-2-B games in recent Nucking history.

And the refs are built to allow scrums to enhance/ignore Wild chippy play.

Doesn’t matter.

Because we still have Schenn. The Nucks may not be built for Big Bad Boy hockey, but Schenn thrives on it.

Get the Nucks into the Wild place early - really early. 5 seconds in, Schenn is challenged by Flamingo. They’ve fought many times. This time and probably every time Lefty Luke wins.

Schenn sets the Nucking tone for the game. Get chippy. Get cheap. Answer to me. At least I hope that was the game tone he was going for.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks score first. Not on the 1st attempt, but Bo jumps in with a blast from the perfectly placed Wild pass out front.

5 minutes in and we have ALL the shots and ALL the goals. I think this is what they call a “good start”. — Gwailoh

Excellent start. Even tho it was the 1st goal of the game, it was the 2nd most important goal for the Nucks.

Last game was a perfect game, not just because the Nucks beat the best team in the league, although, that’s a perfect result. The more perfect part was the zero-giveaway part.

The only game this season where the Nucks didn’t serve turnovers. We know that, because this game they served 7. A low number if this was a ROG game, but not too low for a road game. Dammit.

Because the Nucks started the period well doesn’t mean they can finish it that way. The OEL/Myers combo did the thing they didn’t do last night. Starts with a G and ends with a GA.

Some ugly puck management in our own end leads to Kirill the Thrill all alone in the high slot. 1-1 — Gwailoh

Doesn’t matter.

Ok, it does matter a little, as the 2nd period started badly for Demmers. Let out a juicy rebound right off the dot and it’s a 2-1 game for the Big Boyz.

Worse the Wild scored again on a delayed penalty. Or did they?

On review it was an offside play. Ha-ha. Also pheeew.

Nucks went on to kill the penalty now that is was no longer delayed. In fact, the Nucks PK was perfect. Killed off all of the Wild PPs. There were only a couple.

So Richardson gets tackled and piled on and takes a penalty. Guess they decided the Wild were winning tonight. — marcness52

How chippy, jimmi?

I guess you’re allowed to slash the goaltender now. Demko just eating sticks all night. — marcness52

The Wild pushed the chippy play button and refs responded with feats of whistle swallowing.

This has been as chippy a game as I have seen in a long time. The Wild clearly came in with the intention of pushing some buttons. They are taking so many shots at all the Nucks after the whistles. — Gwailoh

While they can’t call them all, they do have to call some. And Nucks PP made them pay the ultimate price in the 3rd.

A sweet JT goal to tie it up.

By this point in the game, the Nucks are looking like a team that arrived at 4AM after playing their best game the night before.

Despite their apparent exhaustion, the Nucks preserved the tie. AV would be so proud.

However in OT, some brain and leg cramps made for a less than happy ending. JT went postal - hit heavy iron - and oh so close to scoring. But Huggie gets in too deep, puck goes up ice and the no-backcheck JT watched Demmers get out-deked by Eeeek!

Can’t win them all. Even if they need to.

Still 3 points out of 4 is pretty good. We’ll take it. We wanted more, but we’re greedy that way.

WILDING HIGHLIGHTS

The 2 Johns cover the scoring action - the chippy action not suitable for recap viewing. Or something.

GAME STATS (is there a point in it for us?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 28 61% 1/3 11 22 12 7 Wild MIN 36 39% 0/2 13 31 11 4



SHOT COUNT (cheaper the shot, blinder the ref)

Period VAN MIN 1st 10 8 2nd 10 13 3rd 8 14 OT 0 1 Total 28 36



PLAYER STATS (tired yet?)

ROADWILDPRESSORS

Tough, chippy game, but Capt’n Bo knows the TDL is behind us and the media mind games are over. Also knows this was a tough chippy game.

“Getting a good start was important. Salvaging a point was nice but you’re looking to get two.”



If the Nucks manage to pull off the improbable, Playoff Luke is playoff-ready.

“I personally love it. I love games like that. Like a playoff atmosphere when you get into those battles like that.”



Bruce is taking questions and fielding answers.

“To comeback in the 3rd period. We didn’t have a lot in the tank. But we held it at the end (of regulation).”



Not quite a winning streak. But so far on this road trip from hell, not a losing streak.

That’s good.

The Nucks and more importantly, the game thread get a day off. Saturday is the most dreaded game of the trip. HNIC in Texas? That sounds weird.

Why are Dallas hanging around in our big dance spot? Nucks need to mess with Texas. Just another must win in the series of must wins.