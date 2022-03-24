Gamethread #66: Canucks vs Wild

It was a great team effort in Colorado last night.
An almost perfect road game. (way too many penalties)
Now the Canucks go into Minnesota to face a Wild team that has to start looking at the standings. The Wild are only 8 points ahead of non-wild card teams. The Wild went out and got Marc-Andre Fleury to have a strong tandem down the stretch.
The Nucks lost the last game against the Wild back in October...under that old coach.
The Canucks will have to be better than their back-to-back record this year. (2-5-2) and for this to occur, they will definitely have to take less penalties....or bribe the refs.
I hope this is the game where Brock scores 5 goals and Save-On-Foods has to a shit load of money to someone.
Tonight is a night where two T.V.s will be on in my house as Canada is in Costa Rica to try and clinch a World Cup birth.
So I mean it twice as much when I say,
Go Canucks Go!
