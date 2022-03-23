GAME RECAP #65: NUCKS WIN!!! By A Mile High! 3-1 Over The Avs

Avs are the best team in the NHL. No biggie.

Avs have only lost 3 games at home this season. Moderate biggie.

Avs thrashed the Nucks 7-1 in a previous mile high thrashing. Kinda big.

Not this time. Because the Nucks were ready with their secret ingredient.

The backup goalie feel-good flavour. And their A-game - the hard on the puck, solid team D game.

How solid? Nucks did not give away the puck. Not once in 60 minutes.

When was the last time the Nucks didn’t serve any fresh turnovers? I got zip, nothing.

When the Nucks play hockey like it’s a team game, manage the puck, win puck battles and finally give Halak some run support, they can win.

Nucks took their best game into the 1st and kept it scoreless. Some cynical poster thought that was close enough to call the game.

Almost 5 mins and no goals against. Considering it a road win. Stop now and get on the plane — jimmi

Nucks kept it scoreless in the 2nd. Against the best team in the league in the scariest building in the league. Even after an Avalanche of 3 Best-Team-In-The-League power plays.

Even better, in the 3rd, Super Pete turned up his exceptional defensive game with a sneaky takeaway to set up Brock for the 1st goal of the game. Wooo!!!

BOESSERSON GETS US ON THE BOARD! pic.twitter.com/DGLGKA9QAH — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2022

Pete was playing like he heard Bruce was offering a Selke Belt post-game. So smart on PK - anticipating plays - almost got a shortie.

In under 2 minutes, the Nucks get the next goal of the game! Not making it up.

Halak - who was feeling it - set up the play with a bank off the boards. Sprung Pearson and JT with a 2-on-1. Pearson goes for the 2-bit shot and a rebound. JT spins and beats McK to the puck. Sweeeet.

Miller cleans it up out front! pic.twitter.com/i0x9vsD7XR — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2022

Because as good as the Nucking PK was, it can’t kill 5 in a game, so the Avs get a PP goal. Big whoop, as Bo puts the EN icing on the big, big winning cake.

(Breathless Mile-High) Wooooooooooooo!!!

Dirty Play - Ref Style

The dirty Nucks, according to the home ref group, were required to punish the Nucks early. And often.

Cogs puts a dirty knee-on-knee on Podz. Always a dangerous play.

They better review that crap. and Cog should have 4 mins. — Chicky

OEL steps up to take on Cog. Cogs drops the gloves immediately. So... Cog shoulda had 4 minutes in the box. Instead it’s 4 on 4.

In the 3rd, Highmore gets smashed in the head by McDirtment - goes to the quiet room. Because it’s a hit to the head. No penalty. If Mr Myers hits someone in the head, it’s always a penalty.

Anyhow, the mouth-breather refs awarded the thin-air breathers - probable mouth-breathers - 5 freaking power plays.

The Nucks get assigned 1 PP. One. We can only hope at the end of the season, the entire Avs team, along with Saint Kadri, win the Lady Bing.

Doesn’t matter. Nucks defeated the refs and the team the refs represent.

ROAD TO WINNING

I know, it’s a road game - and the Nucks record on the road is better than in the comfy confines of the ROG - but this game was predicted as a for sure Must-Lose.

The Nucks can play a great contrarian road game. And this was a great one.

Awesome, gutsy third period, boys! Halak was solid, and just a touch lucky, and Bo bore down impressively on the hard won ENG. The Nux were even controlling play in the last 90 seconds, clearing the zone, getting chances on 2 on 1s and Petey’s break. Not much firewaggoning at the end there, just slaying the mile-high dragon. Yeesssss. — copey2

How exciting is it to get an unexpected win?

That’s a cool win. Not that it matters too much, in the big scheme of things....Anybody can win a game. Now, if a winning streak? That’s an entirely different story. On the other hand, how about this Halak guy? Are you kidding me? He can play like THIS? What the hell was he doing all this season? I guess, this is what happens when you get paid just to show up... — Atty

To be fair to Halak, which is tough after his last 2 dreadful starts, started the season with a .918 which is very, very good for a backup. And in those recent stinker games, he got no run support.

But tonight - Halak’s .970 performance against the stupid high scoring Avs was a great bounce back statement. Also helped as the Nucks played their new 0 giveaway game.

Zero Nucking giveaways! That’s highlight reel material - if they had a highlight reel for nothing.

High Highlights

The 2 Johns are here to hear their gritty words describing a gritty Nucking game.

GAME STATS (Big Game Stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 27 57% 0/1 12 14 8 0 Avalanche COL 33 44% 1/5 4 26 15 8



SHOT COUNT (Avs cheap shots aren’t counted - or counted by the refs)

Period VAN COL 1st 9 11 2nd 9 12 3rd 9 10 Total 27 33



PLAYER STATS (oh... mini-lotto line)

ROAD PRESSED

JT was calling it the ballsiest Nucking game of the year. The thin air can make hyperbole sound a little thin, but it was a gritty effort.

“Jaro was amazing. Bailed us out when there was a breakdown.”



J.T. Miller speaks with the media following the win over the Avalanche#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/tuXxMfurfQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2022

Not often we hear from Jaro in a presser - good that he gets some open-mic redemption.

"It's always nice to get a win...We played pretty well. Our guys battled hard."



Jaroslav Halak#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/7ZXN6FVB9s — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2022

Due to difficulties in a 1st world country like the USA stringing wires a mile high into the sky, Bruce’s presser was plagued with Zoom blubs, cuts and dropouts.

Suffice it to know, that Bruce sounded really happy with his zero-giveaway team. Had high praise for Halak and his top players. His entire team.

As much as we’d like to have to seen even 88% of this effort and execution in the ROG last week, there’s no time to dweeeeeeeaaaal on the past. Next game up is right up the airport ramp in Minni. Against another pretty good team.

Fasten your home couch seat belts. Mind the BruceBump.