Canucks claim Brad Richardson off waivers from the Calgary Flames

Here’s the blockbuster Canucks fans were waiting for.

With one hour left until the NHL trade deadline commences, it was announced that the Canucks have claimed Brad Richardson off of waivers from the Calgary Flames.

The 37-year-old veteran played one season for the Canucks back in 2014-15. Since then, he spent five seasons in Arizona and one in Nashville before signing with the Calgary Flames this offseason.

In 27 games with the Flames this year, Richardson has two goals and four points.

Richardson was an above-average fourth-liner when he played for the Canucks back in 2014-15. Although he’s reaching the end of his NHL career, Richardson is still a serviceable NHLer.

The Vancouver Canucks have claimed Brad Richardson on waivers from the Calgary Flames. Richardson is veteran, replacement-level forward. pic.twitter.com/WMy4NeRZzc — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 21, 2022

With the Canucks claiming Richardson, it’s fair to wonder if there’s something bigger brewing.

Tyler Motte is the only skater the Canucks need to make a decision on. Claiming a player like Richardson seems like a legitimate insurance strategy in case Motte were to be dealt.

Or, the acquisition could have less intriguing intent.

Claiming Richardson lets Canucks send Petan and Rempal to AHL for playoff purposes — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) March 21, 2022

While there is some history with Richardson in a Canucks jersey, he did have two big moments in his career that happened against Vancouver following his departure.

Back in November, 2016, a hit from Nikita Tryamkin broke Richardson’s leg, forcing him to miss the reason of the 2016-17 campaign.

Just over two years later, Richardson got some sort of revenge against the Canucks. He registered one of the most random four-goal games in recent history when he lit the lamp against his former team four times back on February 28th, 2019.

He became the first Coyote to register a four-goal game since 1997 with that performance.