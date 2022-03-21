2022 NHL Trade Deadline-A-Palooza

It’s another NHL Trade Deadline, as we gather to say goodbye to some Canucks, welcome new ones, and either fume with jealousy or nearly wet ourselves laughing at the moves other teams make. A reminder: there’s a ton of idiots out there trying to post fake trades, so take the time to verify accounts before posting info in the comments.

With the return to earth of the Canucks after a seriously fun Bruce-bump, the Canucks head into this year’s Trade Deadline looking to clear up some additional cap space in order to address free agent signings they need as well as potentially bring in some new blood. It will mean some tough decisions, and likely unpopular ones, but this is the price of allowing an incompetent manager run things as long as he did. It’s not going to get fixed overnight, and we shouldn’t act as though that could even be the case. So take a deep breath and know that the future will be better even if the present sucks.

What we’ve heard so far is that a number of teams are interested in Tyler Motte, and he would be a great addition for any team looking to add some bottom six depth for the playoffs. There’s also chatter of the Los Angeles Kings being very interested in Conor Garland, and even some Tyler Myers talk. If Allvin could move that contract, he would be an instant hero in this town. Though JT Miller is highly coveted by a few teams, especially the New York Rangers, I think the price is too high for most, and if he’s going to be moved it’ll be this summer, though the Canucks will push to re-sign him. Brock Boeser could also be in play for the right offer, again though the Canucks would likely prefer to find a way to re-sign him.

It’s not all about the Canucks, though. Trade Deadline day is always fun, even if it takes a while for things to get going. Today could be tedious, what with a couple of the biggest prizes already off the board. Let’s run down the trades that have happened over the last couple days:

- Anaheim sends D Josh Manson to Colorado for Drew Helleson and a 2023 2nd round pick.

- Colorado sends LW Tyson Jost to Minnesota for C Nico Sturm.

- Florida sends LW Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a 2022 4th round pick.

- Montreal send D Ben Chiarot to Florida for F Tyler Smilanic, a 2023 1st round pick and a 2022 4th round pick.

- Seattle sends RW Calle Jarnkrok to Calgary for a 2022 2nd round pick, 2023 3rd round pick, and a 2024 7th round pick.

- Chicago sends LW Brandon Hagel, and 4th round picks in 2022 and 2024 to Tampa Bay for LW Boris Katchouk, RW Taylor Raddysh, and 1st round picks in 2023 and 2024 (both picks are Top 10 protected).

- Anaheim sends LW Nicolas Deslauriers to Minnesota for a 3rd round pick in 2023.

- Anaheim sends D Hampus Lindholm and D Kodie Curran to Boston for D Urho Vaakainanen, D John Moore, a 2022 1st round pick, 2023 2nd round pick and 2024 2nd round pick.

- Philadelphia sends LW Claude Giroux, C Connor Bunnaman and C German Rubtsov and a 2025 5th round pick to Florida for RW Owen Tippett, a 2024 !st round pick and 2023 3rd round pick.

- Seattle sends D Mark Giordano and LW Colin Blackwell to Toronto for 2nd round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 3rd round pick in 2024

- Buffalo sends D Robert Hagg to Florida for a 2022 6th round pick.

- Detroit sends D Troy Stecher to Los Angeles for a 2022 7th round pick.

- Tampa Bay sends Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 4th round pick to Ottawa for LW Nick Paul.\

- Nashville sends a 2022 2nd round pick to Seattle for D Jeremy Lauzon.

- Arizona sends G Scott Wedgewood to Dallas for a 2023 4th round pick.

- Minnesota sends Jack McBain to Arizona for a 2022 2nd round pick.

- Winnipeg sends RW Mason Appleton to Seattle for a 2023 4th round pick.

- Vancouver sends D Travis Hamonic to Ottawa for a 2022 3rd round pick.

- Vancouver sends a 2022 3rd round pick to Toronto for D Travis Dermott.

Vancouver #Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a third-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenceman Travis Hamonic.



DETAILS | https://t.co/0cWObRKSVV pic.twitter.com/PrhxP0cwlv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 20, 2022

Absolutely thrilled with the news that unlike we’d been led to believe by the previous regime, NHL teams are actually able to trade players for draft picks, and not retain salary as part of that deal. What a world! Seriously, build that Allvin statue right now, because he’s already surpassed Jim Benning in the month or so that he’s been here. That’s $3 Million off the cap by dealing a bottom pairing D man. And are you ready for the best part?

Vancouver originally traded their 2022 3rd RD pick to Vegas on Oct 12, 2020 in exchange for Nate Schmidt.



Vegas then traded that pick to Ottawa on July 28, 2021 in exchange for Evgeni Dadonov.



Vancouver is now getting that pick back in exchange for Travis Hamonic. pic.twitter.com/mSCH3awNvT — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 20, 2022

That’s right. He’s fixing Jim’s mistakes, literally.

The Hamonic trade might be the best deal the #Canucks have made in a decade. To offload $3 million for a bottom pair defenceman while also adding a 3rd rounder is basically wizardry in today’s NHL. — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 20, 2022

The Canucks then turned around and used one of their 3rd round picks to get D Travis Dermott from the Leafs, essentially swapping out a comparable player, only he’s younger and costs half as much. After doing a little research, we were able to determine this is what is known as competent management, and as weird as it sounds, we may as well get used to this.

As far as the rest of the deals so far, we can see Florida is all in as expected, and having landed the most prized name on the board in Claude Giroux, it does add intrigue to what moves we can expect from Joe Sakic and the Colorado Avalanche. Anaheim has had a massive couple days in terms of collecting draft picks as they continue to build for the future. Chicago got a pretty good return for Hagel, and they’re likely not done yet, as we should expect to see Marc Andre Fleury dealt today. That’s a good pick up for the Leafs, but still doesn’t address their major flaw: goaltending. With the news that Petr Mrazek is on waivers, and they signed Harri Sateri for the remainder of the season, he could come in as the backup to Jack Campbell, or maybe they’re working on something bigger.

There’s still some names left on the list, and as more than a few people have said, the Canucks don’t appear to be done, as they clear cap space for the end of the season and putting together a team that hopes to be competitive within a couple years. It may mean tough choices, but we all know that it’s going to take sacrifice to get to where they want to be.