GAME RECAP #64: NUCKS WIN A MISERABLE LOSER POINT! Lose 3-2 in OT

3rd chance at home to come out strong and take over the game and deliver the must have 2 points an hour later.

So... it’s over an hour later and the slow starting Nucks delivered a single point to prop up their poor start. So that’s good, right?

Super good. Great. Just great.

Want to know how the game started?

And so it begins... — Westy

OEL (who better be playing hurt or we’re in worlds of cap space hurt) gets turnstiled...

Turn on hockey game 2 minutes in...see canucks not showing up yet again...see canucks get scored on...turn off hockey game for mental health reasons. — Twitchy

Hockey semantics sometimes can be confusing - some say every game starts with a 1st period. Others say that’s only on the road. At home, periods are kind of a blurr.

do the nucks just not understand that there’s a first period to each game? — Raddy

To be fairly fair, the Nucks did comeback to tie it in the 2nd. Then get behind. Again. Then tie it again. Then... oh my Dahlin... we’re a 1 point in 3 ROG games fan club.

At least this game and homestand will make the TDL vision very, very clear for JR and PA and Westy. Westy is already on the phone with every team in the tropical hockey league.

There’s good news for JT’s astronomical trade value as he put the Nucks on his back and scored the comeback goal to start the 1st 2nd period.

Shot so quick, no one saw it the first time. pic.twitter.com/zxJ6WezFdV — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 21, 2022

J.T. Miller scores. He might be trying to get traded — Westy

But...

That would suck for us. We might never score again if we trade him. — Raddy

No worries. We’d keep Demmers and he’d win every game 0-0.

Until then we can take a damp cold glint of solace in the fact the Nucking PP went 1 for 3. Another great feed from JT to Bo for the PP goal. Yay(ish)!

Captain in his spot, ties things up here! pic.twitter.com/m5NtQWWUtL — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 21, 2022

Game is tied and we WIN!

A point.

Could have been a win-win, if Brock could have picked a spot with the time and space he had. Game thread (en masse) picked their spots.

Sharp shooting Bess hitting the goalie crest. — jimmi Boeser waited too long then shot it directly at Anderson. — marcness52 nice shot Brock, you’re supposed to actually aim where the goalie isn’t — Raddy

With that solid cheerful point to display proudly, game thread was thrilled to stare at the screen in OT and scream - or whisper TDL sweet deals.

Rasmus Dahlin does a loop-de-loop of the whole ice, both ends, like a Bobby Orr double, then daggers the Nux with a between-the-legs on Demmer.... Dem’s only been human-plus the past 7 games (not superhuman), and that’s all she wrote for the playoffs. Trade Boeser, get an RHD maybe. Trade Horvat, get an RHD definitely. Trade Garland, get a 1st back. Trade Motte, get a 2nd. Trade Myers, get a donut (we’d have to throw in a 7th to get the sprinkles). — copey2

LAST ROG VID RECAP

After last night’s HNIC Mute-Button broadcast, tonight we can hear the 2 Johns inhale deeply in OT.

GAME STATS (what’s a point worth?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Sabres BUF 29 46% 0/2 8 14 11 0 Canucks VAN 32 55% 1/3 6 24 7 7



MOAR SHOTS (just not enough of the good ones)

Period BUF VAN 1st 13 13 2nd 10 7 3rd 5 12 OT 1 0 Total 29 32



PLAYER STATS (JT carries the point parade)

ROG RE-PRESSIVES

Could this be the last JT ROG presser? Do we want more? Yes, we do.

"It's effort-based. It's will. It's wanting to play in the playoffs...No excuses. They wanted it more than we did today."



J.T. Miller speaks with media after the game against Buffalo#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/6xLMADjlWm — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 21, 2022

Again... is this the last Schenny presser in the ROG? Listen closely for hints. Then let us know if you find some secret code. Before noon. Monday.

“You can’t expect to play an easy game at this time of the year.”



Luke Schenn#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/oQbTsJEUVY — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 21, 2022

No easy games down the stretch. For the Nucks, that applies to any game of the season at home.

As Bruce is discovering, there are no easy pressers after losing 3 straight games in the ROG. Tough questions will be asked. Tough things will be popped into player’s heads. One day. Maybe.

Coach Bruce Boudreau talks with the media following the game against the Buffalo Sabres.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/jjkECRxj0b — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 21, 2022

6 out of a possible 14 home points. We asked for 10. NM roundtable were in complete disarray, yet agreed that a 5-2 record was the minimum required for avoiding early golf tee times.

The Nucks home record of 14-13-5 is worse than their road record of 16-13-3. Good teams - with their hunger for playing for free in the post season, make winning at home a regular thing - not 2 games out of 7 thing.

If we’re even considering to say ‘if’ anymore, the Nucks have to win 14 of the remaining games. While only losing 4. That’s a daunting task.

Or is it?

Getting 14 wins is simple - simply put together a 7 game win streak - twice over. How hard can it be?

Happy TDL everyone!