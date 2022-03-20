Canucks acquire Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs

Call it the Travis-for-Travis swap.

The Canucks defence got a bit of a shake-up on Sunday, just one day before the NHL trade deadline.

After trading Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick earlier in the day, the Canucks then traded a separate third-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for 24-year-old defenceman Travis Dermott.

Dermott prefer an aggressive style, challenging opponents on entries and breaking up plays early. This usually works but when it doesn't it looks /bad/, hence whipping boy status.



Based on this year's stats he seemed to change that to try to get his coach's trust. Didn't work. pic.twitter.com/ne20xJh9fK — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 20, 2022

The third-round pick in this deal originally belonged to Winnipeg and the Canucks acquired it when they sent Nate Schmidt to the Jets.

Earlier this week, Vancouver was rumoured to be interested in Dermott’s services. Despite averaging more than 16 minutes per night during his first three years with the Maple Leafs, Dermott’s usage has dwindled to an average of 13:55 over the past two seasons.

I’ve been a big Travis Dermott fan ever since he turned the puck over in OT in game 6 to force another game 7 loss for the Leafs — Nick Bondi (@nickbondi) March 20, 2022

Although the 6-foot, 205-pound defenceman shoots left, he’s often played the right side throughout his NHL career.

He became further expendable earlier on Sunday when the Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano in a separate deal.