Canucks acquire Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs

They essentially swapped Hamonic for Dermott in two separate deals.

By Beggsy
Toronto Maple Leafs v Buffalo Sabres
Travis Dermott #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up ahead of the 2022 Heritage Classic against the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field on March 13, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Call it the Travis-for-Travis swap.

The Canucks defence got a bit of a shake-up on Sunday, just one day before the NHL trade deadline.

After trading Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick earlier in the day, the Canucks then traded a separate third-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for 24-year-old defenceman Travis Dermott.

The third-round pick in this deal originally belonged to Winnipeg and the Canucks acquired it when they sent Nate Schmidt to the Jets.

Earlier this week, Vancouver was rumoured to be interested in Dermott’s services. Despite averaging more than 16 minutes per night during his first three years with the Maple Leafs, Dermott’s usage has dwindled to an average of 13:55 over the past two seasons.

Although the 6-foot, 205-pound defenceman shoots left, he’s often played the right side throughout his NHL career.

He became further expendable earlier on Sunday when the Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano in a separate deal.

