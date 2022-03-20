Canucks trade Travis Hamonic to Ottawa Senators in Patrik Allvin’s first deal

The first trade in NHL history by a Swedish general manager has to be considered a win for the Vancouver Canucks.

With about 24 hours to go until the 2022 NHL trade deadline, Patrik Allvin traded 31-year-old defenceman Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

The third-round pick acquired in the deal was originally Vancouver’s. That pick was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nate Schmidt. Then, Ottawa acquired the pick when they traded Evgenii Dadonov to the Golden Knights.

Most importantly for the Canucks, no salary was retained in the deal.

That in itself has to be considered a massive win for the Canucks, who clear themselves of Hamonic’s $3 million cap hit, which was set to be on the books until the end of the 2022-23 offseason.

Never underestimate NHL GM’s belief in mediocre defensemen. — Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) March 20, 2022

Hamonic had a mediocre and tumultuous tenure with the Canucks. After signing days before the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Hamonic struggled mightily out of the gates. He played better in the second half of the season once the Canucks were well out of the playoff race.

This season, Hamonic’s vaccination status meant that he was played only sparingly in home games during the early going. Another injury kept him out of the lineup from December 12th until February 8th.

For the most part, the rugged defender was fine in a bottom-pairing role, but continued to struggle when he was elevated up the lineup.

A top-70 pick for Travis Hamonic is nice value for VAN who had/have more than their fair share of overpaid bottom pair defenders. pic.twitter.com/iHailmWxs3 — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) March 20, 2022

Even last night against the Calgary Flames, Hamonic was lit up while playing on the third pairing with Brad Hunt. He got caught out of position on multiple occasions and finished the night being on the ice for three of the Flames four even-strength goals.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Hamonic’s middling tenure in Vancouver ended with such a poor showing.

Now that Allvin has done well to at least clear some cap space heading into the offseason, he would be wise to try and shed more with less than 24 hours to go until the official deadline.