Wake With Elias- Mar 2, 2022: CCM Cuts Ties With Ovechkin, Others In Response To Invasion Of Ukraine

As the IIHF responds with further actions, hockey companies like CCM are addressing endorsement deals with Russian players like Alexander Ovechkin

By Kent Basky
/ new
NHL: FEB 05 Canucks at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces continues, the fallout in the sporting world follows suit. Let’s update the situation since our post on Sunday:

The IIHF banned Russia and Belarus from participation in tournaments this year, and stripped them of hosting duties for the 2023 World Juniors, but did not take the 2023 World Championships from St Petersberg. This is a disappointing response, but nothing compared to the statement released by honorary President of the IIHF, Rene Fasel.

Disgraceful, and the IIHF must remove his honorary title, if for no other reason than the absolutely stunning omission of any empathy for the people of Ukraine and their suffering in his statement.

Meanwhile, CCM has cut ties with Alexander Ovechkin and all Russian players in its promotions due to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Following the lead of the Winnipeg Jets, who had a local Ukranian Men’s Choir sing the Ukranian National Anthem at their game last night against the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk announced they will play the anthem before every game for the remainder of the season.

As we write this, the International Paralympic Committee is holding a press conference to discuss what actions it will take against Russia and Belarus participating in the 2022 Paralympic Games, set to start Friday in Beijing. As you can see by this tweet, it’s getting fairly emotional:

Meanwhile, former Canuck Markus Granlund has left his KHL team as they prepare for the start of the playoffs.

We’ll continue to update you as often as possible on relevant events.

Meanwhile in the NHL, last night was not a good one for the idle Vancouver Canucks, as a number of the Western Conference teams ahead of them recorded wins. Anaheim, Vegas, Edmonton and Calgary all won, as well as the Jets, who inched closer to the Canucks thanks to an 8-4 stomping of the Habs in Winnipeg.

The Canucks are 5 points back of the Edmonton Oilers, holders of the final Wild Card slot after their 3-0 win in Philadelphia. Two games for the scoreboard watchers tonight will see the Los Angeles Kings in Dallas to take on the Stars, and the Nashville Predators visiting the Seattle Kraken.

The Canucks play the New York Islanders tomorrow before wrapping up the road trip with a visit to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to take on the Leafs.

The AHL’s players of the month for February were announced, and Abbotsford Canucks F Sheldon Dries was the first star, after a fantastic month.

The Canucks are currently 7th in the Western Conference, and are in Toronto tonight to take on the Marlies.

