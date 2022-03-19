GAME RECAP #63: NUCKS WIN Mini-Golf Coupon - While Getting Burned 5-2

If last game was a bad example of bad starts, then this game would be an example of a hideously bad start? Sure.

Out shot, out skated, out played, out hit, out worked and out scored in the 1st period. Pretty bad.

No shots on goal by any Nucking forwards in the 1st. Hideously bad.

Doesn’t worry the early game thread.

this isn’t going well and I don’t want to listen to Cassie and this other douche who has a really garbage tier announcing voice — Raddy

The Too-Slo-To-Care Nucking No-Go team faced 16 chances against in the 1st. Went down 3 goals while putting 4 shots on the CaFluck backup goalie.

Worst 1st since the worst 1st 9 games ago. A period so bad, that leaders on the team guaranteed it would never happen again. Until it did - repeatedly. Against the Bolts. Against the Wings last game and then this crowning achievement of not being ready to play at the start of the 1st.

The flames played last night, but the Canucks look like the tired team. — Twitchy

Or not ready in the 2nd.

Tell me when the Canucks decide to actually play... I’m going to play solitaire. — Chicky

Even in the 3rd, it was looking to be another no-goal ROG night for the 2nd consecutive game.

However, the Motto line gave us a glimpse of what might have been had this been in the 1st or even in the 2nd.

Lammy with the shot and Highmore with the tip.

Tipped in front by #15!

The last game threader in town was thrilled.

Wooo(ish)!

However, we or at least me, maybe Westy, wanted more. And Brock is on the spot to increase his value by 1.2% during the Nucking effective PP.

Boeser on the door step

Just slightly too little too late, but losing by 3 goals and getting outplayed 46 minutes of the game feels so much better than getting shutout and losing by 1 goal while getting outplayed for 48 minutes.

Small steps. Microscopically small steps.

Microscopic early efforts achieve lots and lots of exciting game chasing hockey. Which is good, except the chase is much better served when leading.

insert baby hurling up oatmeal gif I’d go link it, but that would take more effort than the Canucks players showed tonight — copey2

But wait... there’s more!

Also, we got bad no-backcheck Miller tonight. He stopped skating entirely on Lindholm’s freebie breakaway. Only fair that DemVez should stop saving them. That whole play was clusterfuckery from start to end, with Myers making 3 glaring errors in a row. — copey2

HIDEOUS HOCKEY NIGHT VIDEO NIGHT

Because it’s HNIC, the Cowtown homer crew makes a terrible loss worse. Thanks Sportsnet.

LOUSY GAME STATS (find the tin lining)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Flames CGY 44 51% 1/2 4 32 12 4 Canucks VAN 25 49% 1/2 4 25 15 5



OUT-SHOT COUNT (oooof)

Period CGY VAN 1st 16 4 2nd 13 10 3rd 15 11 Total 44 25



PLAYER STATS (yay or nay?)

ROG PRESSORFIED

JT and Bo, talk about not being good enough and having to be better and being executed. Or something.

J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat meet with the media following tonight's loss to the Flames.

Bruce played the lazy team card last game, had to resort to stunned bewilderment to describe this Nucking game start.

Show up and work hard. Sometimes the simplest things are the toughest to achieve. Just ask Green. And we can ask Westy if Bruce has lost the room.

We can hope these last 2 horrible efforts are a result of many Nucking player’s agents texting them in-game on the bench. In combo with iFacing pre-game the players have lost focus and could be distracted. Distracted hockey is like distracted driving, but without the insurance costs.

It’s not like the Nucks are a team of professional NHL hockey players paid millions to play a kids game with consistent effort, intensity and focus. Not like that at all. Players sign here to enjoy the rain and coast mountain vistas between trips to the rink.

Now that we have cleared that up, we can move onto the exciting TDL machinations on Monday.

It’s the MOST EXCITING thing in NHL hockey! And we have a fresh Hockey Ops team ready to start fresh and make an impact on our cynical Nucking fan lives.

Oh wait... The Nucks have to play one more distracted game against a bad team tomorrow night. Great. Just great.

We’re so looking forward to the rollicking start to that game. By the visitors. So exciting.