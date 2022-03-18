Wake With Elias: A Brutal Loss to Detroit

Canucks News
- As the Canucks remain in the midst of the Western Conference playoff race, they lost 1-0 to the Detroit Red Wings. A pretty terrible result, with the margins as thin as they are.
Final. pic.twitter.com/kmAbrHEQPZ— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 18, 2022
- Bruce Boudreaux’s comments after the game:
"You can't score on the perimeter when the goalie is playing good...You got to find ways, and we didn't."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 18, 2022
Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ucn7HHqNY4
- On the bright side (?), they wore these St. Patrick’s Day warmup jerseys. So do with that what you will.
O’babyy pic.twitter.com/aZkLDbVDdX— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 18, 2022
- The Armies from Wyatt Arndt for the contest [The Athletic]
- The Rink Wide post-game podcast:
ICYMI: Rink Wide Post-Game Podcast - #LGRW vs. #Canucks— Rink Wide (@rinkwidepodcast) March 18, 2022
Hear from Boudreau, Pettersson & Pearson. We also announce our @GolfKelowna1 Grand Prize winner.@patersonjeff @andrewwadden
Presented by @AbleAuctions https://t.co/pffJCcj1s4
- And some bad news down the stretch for the Canucks:
Canucks have the 18th hardest schedule in the league for the remainder of the season.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) March 18, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights have the third easiest…
via @tankathon pic.twitter.com/JMx5qumdzB
Hockey News
- This is a thing, apparently:
Still awaiting confirmation, but sounds like #GoBolts are sending multiple first-round picks to #Blackhawks for Hagel.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022
They've got their 2022 version of Coleman/Goodrow. Except Hagel signed for two more years.@DailyFaceoff
- The big news for deadline time is the imminent move of Claude Giroux, who has (in all likelihood) played his last game as a Flyer:
As @AntSanPhilly reported, Claude Giroux is not traveling with #Flyers to Ottawa.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022
While speculation swirls about Giroux accepting a trade to #FlaPanthers (which may well happen), sources within both organizations say tonight no deal is in place. No shortage of smoke, though.
- Also looks like Hampus Lindholm will be on the move:
Some early-morning stuff: hearing that talks between ANA and Hampus Lindholm did not result in an extension…Ducks are now preparing to trade him. On Giroux (1/2):— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2022
- And some pretty massive news on the women’s hockey front:
Breaking women’s hockey news – The NHL has asked the PWHPA and PHF to meet in an attempt to come to an arrangement that would bring the two leagues together. Details of the proposed meeting are now being worked on.— Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) March 17, 2022
