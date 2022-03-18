 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: A Brutal Loss to Detroit

In what could prove a costly loss, the Red Wings took down the Canucks 1-0

By Markus Meyer
Detroit Red Wings v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • As the Canucks remain in the midst of the Western Conference playoff race, they lost 1-0 to the Detroit Red Wings. A pretty terrible result, with the margins as thin as they are.
  • Bruce Boudreaux’s comments after the game:
  • On the bright side (?), they wore these St. Patrick’s Day warmup jerseys. So do with that what you will.
  • The Armies from Wyatt Arndt for the contest [The Athletic]
  • The Rink Wide post-game podcast:
  • And some bad news down the stretch for the Canucks:

Hockey News

  • This is a thing, apparently:
  • The big news for deadline time is the imminent move of Claude Giroux, who has (in all likelihood) played his last game as a Flyer:
  • Also looks like Hampus Lindholm will be on the move:
  • And some pretty massive news on the women’s hockey front:

