GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME SIXTY-TWO: Canucks vs Detroit- Mar 17, 2022

The homestand continues with another opportunity to make amends for a bad road loss, as the Detroit Red Wings roll into Rogers Arena tonight.

By Kent Basky
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (30-24-7) vs DETROIT RED WINGS (24-29-7)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: WINGING IT IN MOTOWN

Well, it’s mid-March and the Canucks are somehow still playing meaningful hockey. Let’s be fair, after the first two month of the season, the fact that they were playing meaningful hockey in January was a miracle unto itself. And as incredible as it seems, with a win tonight and a LOT of help from the out of town scoreboard, the Canucks could, temporarily at least, find themselves in a Wild Card slot at the end of the night. That’s mindblowing stuff, man.

The Canucks saw Detroit back in October, swing where they also lost to the Buffalo Sabres, who are here on Sunday night. Having paid back the Islanders and New Jersey already for defeats earlier this year, it would be nice to see them cross another name off that list with a win over the Wings tonight.

Tonight also sees a couple former Canucks in the lineup for Detroit, as we’ll see Sam Gagner and Troy Stecher skate for Detroit tonight. It’s the first time Stecher has made an appearance in Vancouver since he signed as a free agent with the Wings. There are rumblings that Stecher could be on the move Monday at the trade deadline, and let me just say I wouldn’t say no to bringing Troy from Richmond back home.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, here’s what we’ll get with tonight’s disasterpiece:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladislav NamestnikovDylan LarkinLucas Raymond

Jakub VranaJoe VelenoSam Gagner

Adam ErneMichael RasmussenTaro Hirose

Givani SmithPius SuterFilip Zadina

Nick LeddyMoritz Seider

Gustav LindstromFilip Hronek

Marc StaalTroy Stecher

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Scratched: Olli Juolevi, Luke Witkowski, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Mitchell Stephens (lower body), Carter Rowney (lower body), Danny DeKeyser (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner PearsonJ.T. MillerConor Garland

Vasily PodkolzinBo HorvatBrock Boeser

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Sheldon RempalNic Petan — -- Alex Chiasson

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Quinn HughesLuke Schenn

Brad HuntTravis Hamonic

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches)

Thank dog they’re not in Utica anymore, eh? Gonna be a challenge with Pettersson and now Hoglander possibly out, but the Wings will not have Olli Juolevi (disappointing) and Tyler Bertuzzi (scientifically ignorant) out of their lineup, so maybe it’ll be okay?

Also, here’s hoping it’s not serious, and he makes a full and speedy recovery.

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

It’s St Paddy’s Day, so obviously we’re givin’ you some Gama Bomb today. Here’s an absolute rager off their 2010 release ‘Tales From The Grave In Space’. The boys are doing an awesome fundraiser for UNICEF right now, so if you like the band, support them and this very vital cause. I bought one and it arrived in ten days from the UK!

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraini!

