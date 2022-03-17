Gamethread #62: Canucks vs Red Wings

Have a look at this:

Sometimes when I go on Twitter, I shake my head. I really want to yell obscenities at everyone who says the Canucks are one point out of the wild card....because they’re not. The Canucks are not chasing Vegas, they need to catch Dallas. The Stars have 3 games in hand and people should make the assumption that the Stars will win all 3 of those games and have a 6 point lead on the Nucks.



With the above in mind, the Canucks really do need to win out their homestand. The Nucks have a tough back to back next week (Col & Minn) before they actually face Dallas. So tonight, hopefully Petey returns and hopefully can go right back to creative ways. (I hope the wrist is good). The captain and assistant did their job last game, helping the Nucks beat the Devils for the first time in 7 years. The Wings are 2-7-1 in their last 10 and have lost their last two games.



The Nucks need to start quickly in this game and keep pushing.

Six points is a lot to make up with 20 games left....beating a below-average Detroit is almost a must.

Yes....sometimes I do.

Go Canucks Go!