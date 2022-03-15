GAME RECAP #61: NUCKS WIN!!!!!!! Exorcise The Devils 6-3

Have to go back 7 years to a time and game where the Nucks defeated the Devils.

Not only have the Nucks had poor starts last 2 games, but have lost a dozen straight games to the Devils. And worse Huggie hasn’t beaten his brother once in their combined NHL careers. Ugh.

No worries.

All the prompting from Bruce, haranguing from NM, the relentless questioning from the media, the endless quotes from the players to start their pressers about game starting have finally been absorbed and even better, executed.

Early and often.

Good Hunt Starting

3 minutes in and JT sets up known (by Bruce) sniper for the 1st goal of the game - for the Nucks! And JT’s point streak is written in 3 points (very soon).

In touch with the ground I’m on the Hunt I’m after you — Raddy

And more importantly, Hoagie gets the extra go ahead goal - with a sweet in-air puck swat.

10th of the season for #21! pic.twitter.com/kuyK0dzejK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

How important was that goal?

Vitally important - enabling the Nucks to take the 2-1 lead into intermission.

You know what else is important?

Not playing track meet hockey with Quinn’s super fast brother. Ask Myers. And ask OEL why he was going for a fly-by by the Devils’ goalie.

Even more important, the Nucks are adverse to 2nd period ties. Capt’n Bo goes for his self-made breakaway and pots a 96mph shot.

So much importance in this game.

The importance of extending the lead is made important with a redemption slap pass from Myers to Pears. 17 seconds after the Bo blast.

I can’t believe how hard Myers faked everyone else watching this game, including the Johns. — Raddy

Well that worked out nicely pic.twitter.com/XbErDHxBeM — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

It gets even more interesting - and important in the 3rd.

The Nucks fav ref, uncle Wes McCall-ie is reffing - makes a late 2nd call - 4 mins on Motte, was a high stick follow through - which is reviewable, but uncle Wes doesn’t review.

But he does carry over half the penalty to start the 3rd.

And that’s not a bad thing. Because the little Devils have allowed the most shorties this season.

Does Bo know?

Bo with annother old school slap shot goal! When was the last time you saw two goals in a game on slap shots from players on the rush? — Gwailoh

2 goal lead restored. It’s the safest lead in hockey.

Why take the chance.

I would very much like to see another Canucks goal. Just sayin’ — Chicky

Lammy and Schenn and Motte are listening. And answering.

NUCKS WIN!!! Defeat the Devils for the 1st time since 2015!

Finally, another dragon slayed. — Atty

A dreaded dragon.

pretty low grade dragon all things considered — Raddy

Still... the Nucks chop the long, long tail off this little winged devil.

And most important - this Nucking win keeps the chase close for the cards of wilds.

Capt’n Bo led like a real captain - potted 2 goals. And Miller added 3 points to keep his points streak climbing - like his value.

REAL ROGing VIDEO

The 2 Johns catch us up with all the goals.

GAME STATS (ROGing Stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Devils NJD 35 47% 0/3 2 16 14 4 Canucks VAN 31 53% 0/1 6 25 14 9



SHOTS (Big Shots)

Period NJD VAN 1st 10 13 2nd 14 11 3rd 11 7 Total 35 31



PLAYERS STATS (Bo Goes)

ROGPRESSORING

Quinn with the win over his younger sibling - says the 2 points for the team is more important.

"We don't have much leeway to lose a couple in a row. Our team is pretty confident right now in a sense that I don't think we feel like we'll ever lose two in a row."



️ Quinn Hughes#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/OJD4TsqtHZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

Captain, our Captain stepped up his game in this one to bring home the win and game’s 1st star.

"We came out pretty good tonight. We talk about it a lot in the room just because how our starts have been...we're a good team when we play with the lead."



️ Bo Horvat#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/9Zjh3AzoSf — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

Bruce was impressed the team responded to his counsel about game starts so quickly - just 20-30 games later than hoped.

"He (Bo) was a true leader tonight...when he was on the bench he was vocal and he was a true captain tonight."



️ Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/d8v7vAIVkx — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 16, 2022

For a few minutes in each period, the Nucks almost let a track meet break out. However, they kept to their game most of the game - and extended the lead rather than sitting on it.

One of the MUST WIN games is complete. Felt like it should be more. But the next MUST WIN is on Thursday. Then the tougher MUST WINS back-to-back on the weekend.

Can Demmers win all those MUST WINS? Could Halak win 1 of the B-2-Bs?

Don’t know. Only the goalie whisperer and Westy, the coach whisper, can read the rum leaves that clearly at a distance.

Yet the Nucks still have some distance in the standings to make up - so they must WIN ALL the remaining home games. There it is.