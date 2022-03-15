Gamethread #61: Canucks vs Devils

Talk about an omen filled day. If you survived the day without getting stabbed in the back by your most trusted confidant....congrats. The Canucks keep turning their backs to the refs and getting stabbed repeatedly.

The Canucks also face a team that they just can’t seem to beat.

Bruce needs to come up with a completely different game plan tonight against New Jersey. Maybe just spot the Devils 2 goals to start the game and see if the team can play a 60 minute game. The pattern of slow starts is as bad as the Canucks losing streak against New Jersey over the past 7 and a half years.



The last bad omen of the day is it looks like Petey will be out again tonight. The Canucks will have to find ways to generate offense without him. Maybe Quinn can score a hat trick and yell at his brother, “You have to pay for that stupid painting now!”

Bruce....there it is.

Go Canucks Go!