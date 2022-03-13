GAME RECAP #60: NUCKS WIN - A JT POINTS STREAK - Lose 2-1 To Bolts

Have the Nucks learned the importance of starting fast and hard right off the puck drop?

Pretty much. Just as long as it doesn’t interfere with long game strategy.

The 2 goal spot and then tie in the third period....two games in a row? — Westy

Worked last game. Except for not keeping the lead once they had it.

To be fair, the Nucks were disadvantaged before the game began.

Pete was a scratch due to an upper body injury.

#Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has an upper body injury (day-to-day) and will not play tonight. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2022

You can’t imagine the pain that caused the game thread.

Uh oh. Time for some video games. This one’s got ugly all over it. :( — Raddy

Also... those dirty little Big Bad dirty Cup defenders used a dirty strategy. On the 2nd of a B-2-B played hard to start - got a 2 goal lead and their big boys played keep away and elite goalie played lights out.

Until the 3rd - right on schedule - Miller took the Bolting lead and broke it in half. After Gnarly beat the icing because the refs were waiting to screw us later.

ANDDD we're back in it!

Miller's stick stays hot pic.twitter.com/K67lKnV5rZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2022

And the refs did screw us. Twice over.

Whistled the puck dead, even tho Vasi hadn’t killed it and Gnarly put it in the net. Clearly a good goal - but not reviewable. The ref had the intention to blow the call it down and no intention to review.

Why? Want the long answer or the short answer? Both answers are the same length - and we spell them: because Canucks.

And Motte got high-sticked - with a bit blood. Cause it’s a double double - refs have the option to review the play. And exercised the option enthusiastically during the 1000th car commercial of the game. After the break they determined the high stick was a follow through to Motte’s face and not a penalty for a high stick even tho it was a high stick.

Because... NHL Rule Book. NHL reffing.

The Nucks PK was perfect against the Bolts. That was good. However, Nucks no-Pete PP was no bueno.

Bo and Brock were puck watching on the Hedman goal - not going to score to start, need to be hard on the backcheck.

Anyhow, the Nucks didn’t get a loser point, but did get the loss. Or maybe the refs will review that. In late June.

Oh well... tough start made for a tough game. A start that was miss-started without Pete to start.

This is weird. I’ve seen many strange patterns with this team, but this two goals down in the first 6 minutes is a new one. Now it looks like being part the new identity of this team. We did want them to have an “identity”, but not exactly of this sort. — Atty

What was the old identity?

The identity of not being prepared for a game is not a good identity to have. — Raddy

That’s ok. Bruce is ready to hire a fast starting sports psychologist to jump start the Nucks - just as soon as Kent returns the jumper cables.

VIDEO RE-ROGGING

The 2 John are in the Rocking ROG.

GAME STATS (start poorly - finish uh... )

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Lightning TBL 31 51% 0/2 6 23 6 5 Canucks VAN 36 49% 0/2 6 23 18 4



SHOT COUNT (start low and then... )

Period TBL VAN 1st 15 11 2nd 11 14 3rd 5 11 Total 31 36



PLAYER STATS (Miller Keeps The Streak Streaking)

Demmers posts a .935 and loses. Gets a .885 and wins. Another reason while goalies are a different breed.

ROG REPRESSORS

Gnarly flying all over the ice with Miller and talks flying starts.

"To not come out the way we should have was disappointing."



Conor Garland on the slow start against the Lightning#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/aoTzUkNyVx — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2022

OEL - Pete’s PP sub on the wall - not a good one - subs for Pete in the Swedish section of the presser.

“It’s important that we realize that we have to do a better job in the first (period)…This time of the year, you got to play 60 minutes.”



Oliver Ekman-Larsson#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/rAciD3Dqlv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2022

Bruce plays the Champion card - not a card we’re personally familiar with. Don’t get him started about starting.

“When you’re playing the Stanley Cup Champions and they have a 2-0 lead, they’re not going to relinquish it.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/39vZ3DpG50 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2022

We love the Comeback Kids narrative - last season.

With the games the Bruced-up Nucks have won they’ve scored first. Pretty much. And have not won many any games when scoring 1 goal or less. Not saying it’s tough to score on an elite goalie... but it’s tough to score on an elite goalie without Pete in combo with poor reffing.

Oh well... at least there’s a couple sure wins coming up. Not just sure, but MUST WINS.