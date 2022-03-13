Gamethread #60: Canucks vs Bolts

During the BruceBumping era, one team, possibly others, have not succumbed to There It Is inevitability in the ROG.

The reasons vary from some teams, like the Bolts, haven’t yet played in Bruce’s ROG to other teams, like this opponent, who are very very good hockey teams.

Whatever.

What makes this game special is the Nucks are already in the Bolts gamespace. Last night they played against the highest scoring players in the league, yet deployed their backup goalie. And lost.

Tonight, on the 2nd of their B-2-B, the nervous, tired and hopefully fully spent Bolts have their #1 in net. And will lose.

Nucks win in the ROG tonight and avoid using up their remaining L-Quota.

Could happen.

Go Canucks Go!