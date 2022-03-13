Wake With Elias- Mar 13, 2022: Lightning In Town To Face Canucks

The Canucks are back at it tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning head into Vancouver coming off a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers last night. What was surprising was Bolts coach Jon Cooper giving the start to Brian Elliott last night against the Oilers. You’d think he would want his number one in, but it will be Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal tonight against the Canucks instead. And that gamble did not pay off for the Lightning, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for three of the four Oilers goals.

While that wasn’t a good outcome as far as the Canucks were concerned, let’s look at last night’s action through Canuck-coloured glasses as we do some Scoreboard Watching!

SCOREBOARD WATCHING

Let’s start in Nashville, where David Perron and Robert Thomas each scored twice to lead the St Louis Blues to a 7-4 win over the Predators. The Predators are in the first Wild Card slot, five points ahead of Vancouver.

The Calgary Flames scored twice on the power play, and Jacob Markstrom recorded his ninth shutout of the season en route to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Calgary is fourteen points ahead of the Canucks, sitting alone in first place in the Pacific Division.

The Anaheim Ducks went into last night’s game against the new Jersey Devils sitting two points back of the Canucks, and picked up a point, falling 2-1 in Uncle Gary’s Super Fun Trick Shot Competition.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and four assists, leading the New York Rangers to a 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars. Dallas is now on the outside of the playoff bubble, two points ahead of Vancouver with two games in hand.

Adin Hill stopped all 29 Los Angeles Kings shots as the San Jose Sharks laid a 5-0 pasting on the Kings last night. LA sits 7 points ahead of the Canucks, second place in the Pacific Division, and the Canucks have a game in hand.

Today’s action that we need to keep an eye on? The Winnipeg Jets sit three points back of the Canucks, and they’re in St Louis to face the Blues. Nashville is back at it as well, in Minnesota as they take on the Wild. Vegas has lost three straight, and they’ll look to end that streak in Columbus against the Blue Jackets, while the Anaheim Ducks battle the New York Islanders. The top teams in the Pacific and Central battle again as Colorado hosts the Calgary Flames, and the night cap games have the Lightning at Rogers Arena to take on the Canucks, while the Florida Panthers are in LA to meet the Kings.

One other game of note today, as the Heritage Classic is a go in Hamilton today. The Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Buffalo Sabres in an outdoor game at Tim Hortons Field. The cheapest seats today are going for just over $200 a pop, in case you were wondering if I was taking a day off work to go to the game an hour away from me hahaha.