GAME RECAP #59: NUCKS WIN! A Point. Lose 4-3 in OT

Not a great home start.

Nucks start the period poorly. And Caps start with flukes. And we’re the team with the Orca logo FFS.

Nucks got down 2 - both 2 fluke goals. One off the boards into unknown spaces into the net. The 2nd was a lucky goal line... or unlucky PK goal line.

In the 2nd, the Nucks played a little better. And of course, Demmers wasn’t in the mood for anymore flukes and denied all the waring players - especially that one who is besties with war criminals.

After the 2nd intermission, with some locker room shoutouts, the Nucks had their mojo jumping right out of the dot. The dot where Bo won 86% of his faceoffs.

The Nucks started with 5 minutes of stunning comeback hockey to take the lead and were buzzing - looked like they’d put the Caps away.

Woowwwww what a series of plays! Holy crap! — Raddy

Less than a minute into the 3rd, Huggie gets his 5th of the season.

RIGHT THROUGH THE TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/pwHTWlSXPo — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

Next it’s Capt’n Bo on PP from a great JT setup.

Power play and a tie game! pic.twitter.com/kTeuq0aRPF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

Tie game in the 3rd. Comeback complete.

Now onto the insurmountable 1 goal lead.

Again, it’s Bo making the Caps pay for the flukes. No one gets free Fin memorabilia on the ice.

The Captain is on one in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/K8Ukcc76uj — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

However the refs are working the game - NHL refs - allegedly unbiased refs from the free world.

They call Myers for being too tall - said he’d delivered a head shot to Kunetzov - who embellished the hit by laying on the ice. The protocol is to take a trip to the quiet room. But through a miracle of embellished medical penalties, Kunhead is back on the ice for the Caps PP - gets his 3rd goal of the game - off a fluke bounce, because why not.

In OT Huggie gets Wilsoned and it’s a 2 on 1 far too soon into OT.

To be fair, which is really difficult after the unfair reffing, the Nucks did get a PP late in the 3rd. Could have scored the winning goal.

If the Nucking PP had taken a shot, instead of waiting for the perfect play to develop. However, as we know, the perfect power player play takes far more than 2 minutes to develop.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters we didn’t have to watch that war-mongering-douche getting a record goal in our building.

We also got a point that is half as good as the points we needed.

I call this game a huge win, cuz that invasion loving sack of garbage didn’t get his goal. It was an entertaining game too. Apart from the shit officiating. — Twitchy

ROG Video

1 point with the 2 johns. There’s a point, possibly a hidden point there, but I can’t find it. Like the puck on the 1st goal of the game.

GAME STATS (comeback to almost win)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Capitals WSH 34 33% 2/3 6 23 13 6 Canucks VAN 26 67% 1/3 6 26 23 9



SHOTS (not enough on the PP)

Period WSH VAN 1st 11 8 2nd 12 9 3rd 10 9 OT 1 0 Total 34 26



PLAYER STATS (Bo goes)

ROG PRESSERED

Two Point Bo makes the point about getting the 2 game points.

"We're happy to fight back in the third but ultimately we wanted those two points. All the points from here on out are going to be huge for us."



️ Bo Horvat#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/NwaOvk3yNZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

The initial pusher for the 5 minute push in the 3rd, Huggie talks about the important point. And what’s acceptable and what isn’t.

"We knew the importance of the game going into the third and we put a really strong push on."



️ Quinn Hughes#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/6NEDcLPszn — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

Bruce gives us the capability to understand the capabilities the Nucks can comeback with - after an intermission motivational speech from JT.

"In the third period, I thought we came out and played the way we are capable of playing and it starts with the power play. It was a great comeback in the third and great point."



️ Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/2JJXcU62ph — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2022

Was this a good game?

Sure. Would have been a much better game with the comeback completed and comeback sustained all through regulation.

Does this count as 1 of the 2 permitted home losses the NM rumtrust permitted in the NM roundtable post earlier in the week?

Not exactly, because loser points aren’t just for losers anymore. Since tonight the Pens deprived the Swollen Nights of any points.

Have you ever wondered why the NM rumtrust roundtable articles are ruminated around a round table? Have you ever hit your head on a rectangular table after ruminating too much?

We’re hoping the Nucks are really po’d about not getting this game to the reg line and will start the next game hard, gnarly and take nothing less than 2 points from Sunday night in the ROG.