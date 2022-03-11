Canucks sign Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract

It’s one thing to be drafted by your hometown team.

It’s another entirely to be passed over in the draft, continue to grind, and then end up signing with your hometown team as a free agent.

That’s exactly what just happened to 21-year-old Arshdeep Bains, who just signed his entry-level deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed Surrey, BC’s Arshdeep Bains to an entry level contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/a5uoyOprEa pic.twitter.com/vaVt9n1NMK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 11, 2022

Dreams do come true, kids!



Arshdeep Bains signs NHL contract with his hometown @Canucks!



Details - https://t.co/SjWBSDJtMw pic.twitter.com/dgUfnR5sVE — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) March 11, 2022

Bains is currently tied for the WHL lead in scoring, with 82 points in 55 games.

Last month, when he took over the league-lead in scoring, he became the first player of South Asian descent to do so.

According to this interview with Daily Hive, his record-setting feat had him thinking about the bigger picture.

“I never really had too many hockey role models to look up to growing up, so if I can help South Asian kids get into the sport, that’s special to me.”

Bains is currently one of four players featured in a film called Out of the Stands, which is set to come out this fall.

According to the film directors and producers, the goal of the film is “to offer an intimate look at junior hockey through the eyes of four South Asian players as they struggle to find success in Canada’s national sport.”

Now that Bains is about to turn pro with the Canucks organization, he represents another role model for the South Asian community in Greater Vancouver, many of whom are diehard Canucks fans.

For now, his Red Deer Rebels club, the third-best in the 12-team Eastern Conference, is getting ready to push for a league championship and perhaps a Memorial Cup run.

Then, the 6’1”, 181-pound left-winger will aim to crack the Abbotsford Canucks lineup next season.

If he can crack the Canucks lineup at some point, he would be the 11th skater from Surrey to make the NHL in league history.

Two of the previous 10 did play for the Vancouver Canucks: Bill Muckalt and enforcer Mike Brown.

That doesn’t include former Canucks draft pick Prab Rai, who had his career derailed by a series of injuries.