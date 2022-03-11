 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Trade Deadline Rumblings Continue

In the lead up to the trade deadline, there remain key decisions for Canucks management.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • With trade deadline approaching, there are some questions around Tyler Motte’s future, and his agent shared his thoughts:
  • Speaking of prominent trade targets, JT Miller was on NHL Network:
  • And on the topic of Miller, there’s some talk he may not want to return to Vancouver:
  • Previewing a visit from the Washington Capitals, Bruce Boudreau praised Alex Ovechkin:
  • And in the same game, the Canucks will celebrate Pride Night:
  • And a Jaro Halak tidbit:

Hockey News

  • Gabriel Landeskog was none too pleased with the officiating last night:
  • Jack Eichel, in his return to Buffalo, wasn’t exactly kind to Sabres fans:
  • Some depth defence targets for the deadline:
  • And Willie O’Ree has joined the ownership group of the PHF’s Boston Pride:

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...