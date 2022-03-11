Wake With Elias: Trade Deadline Rumblings Continue

Canucks News
- With trade deadline approaching, there are some questions around Tyler Motte’s future, and his agent shared his thoughts:
Tyler Motte agent Rich Evans : People talk about the 4th line being interchangeable, that is not accurate. Tyler is 7th in ice time, that is 3rd line minutes. We are talking with the Canucks about Tyler and my other clients in VAN.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 10, 2022
- Speaking of prominent trade targets, JT Miller was on NHL Network:
So how does J.T. Miller feel about all those trade rumors!?— Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) March 10, 2022
The #Canucks are on a roll and he has a LOT to do with it!
“I still believe our team can play in the playoffs this year” – J.T. Miller @EJHradek_NHL @Rupper17 @NHLNetwork #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/G50HRUHbeT
- And on the topic of Miller, there’s some talk he may not want to return to Vancouver:
A team executive to Lebrun: “I don’t think Miller will re-sign [in VAN] from what I’ve heard. I also think Conor Garland should be traded, he makes too much. But I wouldn’t trade Miller or Boeser now at this deadline. I would wait.” #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) March 10, 2022
- Previewing a visit from the Washington Capitals, Bruce Boudreau praised Alex Ovechkin:
"No matter how good or bad he looks that game, he's going to get opportunities to score, that's just the nature of Alex Ovechkin."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2022
️ Bruce Boudreau on Ovechkin's scoring ability ahead of tomorrow night's game against Washington pic.twitter.com/csmBvX4Nxi
- And in the same game, the Canucks will celebrate Pride Night:
The Vancouver Canucks will celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community on March 11th against the Washington Capitals during the annual pride game, presented by @TD_Canada.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/WiwE74mGXJ pic.twitter.com/VtenuXgsjE
- And a Jaro Halak tidbit:
According to Seravalli, if Halak is acquire by another team, they can choose to pay the bonus at the end of the season so #canucks don’t get stuck with it.— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) March 10, 2022
Hockey News
- Gabriel Landeskog was none too pleased with the officiating last night:
Gabriel Landeskog started his postgame with an opening statement.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 11, 2022
"In 11 years I've never sat and talked about referees in a press conference..."
The rest of his comments: https://t.co/A4f0vTHKKF pic.twitter.com/zGzgSnF1Mj
- Jack Eichel, in his return to Buffalo, wasn’t exactly kind to Sabres fans:
Jack Eichel- “That’s the loudest I’ve heard this place, ever. It only took 7 years and me leaving for them to get into it.”— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 11, 2022
- Some depth defence targets for the deadline:
Taking the focus off the more well-known names potentially available before the deadline, former NHL scout and current Sportsnet contributor Jason Bukala takes a look at some intriguing depth defencemen who could be a bargain addition to someone’s roster. https://t.co/v9dm9kYO2S— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2022
- And Willie O’Ree has joined the ownership group of the PHF’s Boston Pride:
The PHF today announced that @TheBostonPride has named @NHLBruins legend and @HockeyHallFame member Willie O’Ree to the organization’s ownership group.— PHF (@PHF) March 10, 2022
| https://t.co/oPqziBqUaa pic.twitter.com/9zllK4vfMX
