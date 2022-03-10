Wake With Elias: Allvin comments on trade chatter & Canucks MVP Power Rankings

Back in December, the Vancouver Canucks were lining up to be the absolute definition of your prototypical “seller” at the trade deadline.

At least, that was the case before the Canucks fired their head coach and GM, and proceeded to go on a 21-8-4 run.

The playoffs are still a distant probability. Money Puck gives them the best odds among the popular outlets at 33%, which still ranks 10th in the Western Conference.

That being said, the odds will continue to increase exponentially if the Canucks can indeed rip off five or six wins on this homestand.

Allvin “surprised” by lack of trade talk

Pierre Lebrun recently chatted with Canucks GM Patrick Allvin in an article that was posted to The Athletic this morning.

Aside from preaching patience, gushing about JT Miller and raving about Bruce Boudreau, Allvin mentioned that he was surprised by the lack of trade chatter leading up to the deadline.

“Well, unfortunately, it’s been very, very quiet,’’ Allvin said. “I was a little bit surprised there (weren’t) more phone calls. … With the salary cap, it’s not easy to move players. But to be honest, I was expecting a little bit more calls.’’

Lebrun also mentioned that two other GMs told him how surprised they were about the lack of trade talk.

According to Cap Friendly, 16 other teams are currently using LTIR, and only 10 teams have more than $5 million in projected cap space.

Top 5 Canucks MVPs, according to Point Shares

Not to be clickbaity or anything but seriously, number five will shock you.

Point Shares was developed more than 15 years ago by the team at Hockey Reference. Although there are flaws to the stat, it does a semi-decent job of breaking down the number of points a team has by attributing “Point Shares” to individual player performances.

The three categories are offensive, defensive and goaltending point shares. Based on these metrics, here are the Canucks top five players this season.

(By the way, last night’s two points against the Habs aren’t reflected in these standings)

Top 5 Canucks in 2021-22, according to Point Shares Rk Player OPS DPS PS Rk Player OPS DPS PS 1 Thatcher Demko 0 0 9 2 J.T. Miller 5.7 1.6 7.3 3 Quinn Hughes 3.2 3.7 6.9 4 Elias Pettersson 2.9 1.2 4.2 5 Tyler Myers -0.1 3.8 3.7

No real surprises in the top three. Thatcher Demko and JT Miller are both in the conversation as the Canucks best player this season, with Demko probably deserving to be a notch ahead of Miller.

Quinn Hughes has easily been the third-best Canuck this season, and Elias Pettersson probably deserves the title of the fourth-best player on this roster based on the run he’s been on over the last two months.

But Tyler Myers at number five? That one surprised me. To his credit, he’s certainly been much better defensively this season and he is logging a ton of minutes.

For the record, here are the next five best Canucks this season, according to Point Shares.

6. Bo Horvat (3.5)

7. Conor Garland (3.5)

8. Brock Boeser (3.2)

9. Oliver Ekman-Larsson (3.2)

10. Tanner Pearson (2.8)

One other interesting note on Canucks ranked by point shares? Spencer Martin (1.3) ranks ahead of Jaroslav Halak (0.8), despite Halak playing in 12 games, compared to Martin’s three.

Other News and Notes

] The Capitals failed to do the Canucks any favours last night after losing to the Oilers in overtime.

TJ Oshie did score with seconds left in regulation but really, this should have been an outright Oilers win after this missed call on an empty-net attempt.

One word to describe this non-call on Hyman. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/xrzpRHRIs4 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 10, 2022

In case you’re right into the standings watch right now as it relates to the Canucks playoff chase, here are the games to keep an eye on before Friday night’s contest between the Canucks and the Capitals.

Today

Golden Knights @ Sabres (4:00 pm)

Jets @ Devils (4:00 pm)

Ducks @ Predators (5:00 pm)

Sharks @ Kings (7:30 pm)

Tomorrow

Golden Knights @ Penguins (4:00 pm)

Jets @ Islanders (4:30 pm)

And, for fun, one more look at the current standings.