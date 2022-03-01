Wake With Elias: Despite Devils’ drubbing, the Pacific Division is still wide open

What a Jekyll and Hyde last few games it’s been for the Canucks.

Six of the team’s last eight games have been decided by three goals or more. Three of those wins went in the Canucks favour in victories over Seattle, the New York Rangers and the Calgary Flames.

Another three went against them in blowout losses against the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, and last night against the New Jersey Devils.

The Canucks clearly aren’t a team you can trust. Usually, when Thatcher Demko is between the pipes, they at least have a chance to win.

Last night with Jaroslav Halak in net though, the Canucks brutal defensive miscues were badly exposed.

This team had similar miscues against the Rangers...we just don’t talk about it because Demko was able to shut the door.

Thankfully for the Canucks, there aren’t a lot of teams you can trust in the Pacific Division right now.

The second-place Los Angeles Kings just got wallopped 7-0 by the Boston Bruins on home ice last night.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been treading water for the last 20 games, going 8-9-3 during that stretch. While they’ll likely start trending upwards as Jack Eichel finds his groove, injuries have prevented them from being as dominant as years past.

In Edmonton, the Oilers got that vaunted new coaching bump, but have shown over the past few contests that, like the Canucks, they are a Wild Card team at best.

Anaheim, despite clobbering the Canucks recently, haven’t been good in 2022.

So, how many of these teams are the Canucks better than? The answer could very well be none.

Talent-wise, however, they at least belong in the conversation with Edmonton, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Canucks News

From a couple of days ago, but a couple of updates regarding Canucks defencemen Tucker Poolman and Kyle Burroughs.

Transactions: #Canucks place Kyle Burroughs on injured reserve. Tucker Poolman has been placed on LTIR. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 26, 2022

Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV reported that Burroughs could be out for two months with broken ribs. Tucker Poolman has already missed 10 games due to an injury illness Bruce Boudreau later classified as migraines.

Phil Di Guiseppe was also recalled last week after Jason Dickinson went down with an injury against the Flames.

Down in Abbotsford, the baby Canucks are coming off of a month where they went 6-5, while scoring a ton of goals in the process.

They now embark on an Eastern road swing where they’ll spend the next four games taking on the Toronto Marlies and the Laval Rocket (Montreal’s AHL affiliate).

After scoring five goals in his last three games, Canucks prospect Aidan McDonough has a chance to lead the NCAA in goals scored. He’s one behind the league leader (Ethen Frank) with three games to play.

AIDAN MCDONOUGH X2! FOR THE LEAD!



A very dirty dangle after the feed from Colangelo puts NU ahead 3-2 late in the game. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/3Z1ZO0mPjy — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 26, 2022

Around the NHL

Blake Wheeler to a reporter- “Are you looking to get into a pissing match?” pic.twitter.com/gvU6bQRNng — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) February 27, 2022