GAME RECAP #48: NUCKS WIN! A Period! Lose Game 6-3

If you thought the Nucking start of the 1st period last night was poor with the rusty Nucks playing in front of Demko... you won’t like what they did in front of Halak.

Nucks had all day to wake up and never did. :( — Raddy

Not only sleepy... it was throwback night in the ROG. Featuring the Nucks from the early season - the Green season. But with extra extra suckage - 5 goals against before the 1st period ended.

No, really.

Coach needs to bring a cardboard box, point at it, then throw it out. That’s two goals where the D completely failed Halak right in front of the net. Jaro is earning his 1.5M bonus in misery time. — copey2

What about the other 3? Shoulda pulled him - pregame. And bribed the officials to play Mascot hockey for the first 20 minutes.

Bruce wants the Nucks to be ready to play. Apparently, they hear Bruce saying: “Be ready to go... in the [unintelligible] 2nd, ok?”

Westy might be asking if Bruce has lost the room. But more likely the Nucking locker room is a noise-cancelling headphone mecca for young connected, but unfocussed millionaires.

Sure, OEL scored in the last minute of the 1st to offset the 5-goal Isle lead, but wow, allowing 3 goals in under a minute? Much more serious offsetting required.

Some say the team is too young to stay calm during adversity - but they’ve played enough pro hockey to not make so many bad choices in a single minute.

Anyhow... with the game outta sight when Bruce delivered the WTH! WTF! speech at intermission, the 2nd period Nucks were a different team.

A much better team. A team led by Petey whose line was the best Nucking line. Probably all night. They were buzzing and creating havoc. And a goal.

Taking a cue from the Alien Intensity Line, Schenny hockey is on the ice. Pushing back and scoring.

Really Nucks PR? 3 unanswered goals is your caption? Isles had 5 unanswered goals in the 1st. Maybe check your caption context next time.

At the end of the 2nd the Nucks had the Isles hemmed in their own end. Miller looked like he had Sorokin beat. But he didn’t.

And that was the end of the Nucking comeback tour.

3rd settled nothing.

Nothing satisfyingly for us, other than Demko letting in a goal, so Halak felt a little better making his $1.25M bonus with his .583 SV% - that’s team work.

We hate watching the Nucks losing a game in the 1st period. We hate it even more when the game is over barely half way through the 1st.

How to go from hero to zero.

Rookie D Juulsen had a 2 point game last night. Tonight he made poor rookie decisions and got burned. Vets made rookie moves too... Too Many Minutes Myers played too many minutes while making bad plays... and offensive defenseman OEL lost some defensive shine.

Nucks didn’t need Huggie last night to beat the worst team in the conference. Desperately needed him tonight - just to keep the middling team of the east at bay.

Oh, well... maybe the Nucks will learn from getting humiliated in 15 minutes or less at home in front of 50% ROG capacity.

While we’re dreaming... maybe the refs will learn to watch, then call. Miller gets tripped - slew-footed even, and while falling on his askie his stick comes up and yup... it’s a 4 minute high sticking call.

4 minute calls are reviewable. But the refs saw how Motte got a 2 minute high stick penalty last night while his stick was not even in his hands - it was slashed into the air. So why bother reviewing? The Nucks are devious high sticking deviants.

Pointless Starry Night

No points from Millsie, Brock, Bo or even Pearson. Because their point quota was reached last night. Except Pearson. Who is of an age that the point quota will likely never be reached.

Game started horribly, got feisty in the middle and shutdown in the last period. We have to learn to take these retro throwback games without throwing up.

Brock/Pearson/Miller were lousy tonight in every facet, and Bo/Garland non-effectual at best. When the supposed top six is MIA, that’s not good. Brockster in particular looks like he’s cherry picking, waiting for the puck to come to him, no sense of battle (a whopping 18 hits for the whole year), and Bo’s line looks incapable of generating O-zone time. OEL and Myers were alternately bad at the start then the dumb giveaway at the end. Full value to the PPHög line though; they had jam again all night. Really solid effort from Podz in particular. That’s two fine games in a row for him. DemVez again solid as anything. Schenn had another monster game, and Hunt backed him up nicely. Moral Victory! [but they did not win da turd either] — copey2

Video WARNING

Watch the beginning of the game only under the influence of anti-nausea medication. As the 2 Johns wish they did as well.

On the bright side...

The Nucks are still a solid 500 team. And we’re thrilled.

Crossing the 500 mark is like a brick wall. As soon as we get close, the universe conspires against it. Seriously. It’s like traveling back in time and trying to change history. It’s not possible. The gods literally throw everything at you. The closer you get, the most outrageous things start happening ...like 3 goals in 30 seconds.. — Atty

GAME STATS (not the game the Nucks needed)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Islanders NYI 27 55% 0/1 11 27 18 2 Canucks VAN 37 45% 0/2 9 33 18 5



SHOT COUNTS (1st period shots don’t count, right?)

Period NYI VAN 1st 13 9 2nd 6 12 3rd 8 16 Total 27 37



PLAYER STATS (Go Young Guns!)

DE-DE-PRESSERS

It’s a horrible loss, so as per tradition, we need Capt’n Bo to tell us they weren’t good enough and how unacceptable it is.

"Unacceptable by us not being ready to go that game."



Bo Horvat addresses the media following the loss against the Islanders#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/YRGe5thlgZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2022

Schenn explains how visiting players can fly while the home team is looking for the gearshift.

“They came out hard. They were flying. They were in another gear.”



Luke Schenn#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/tGkknOl3oo — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2022

Oh... Bruce... Westy will be watching you closely... somehow he believes that it is the coach’s job to prepare the team. Prepared to start fast and hard.

"They looked twice as fast as we did in the first period. In the second period, we looked a lot faster than them. We just got to be ready to play."



Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/NFZoqBsPME — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2022

With this horrible game out of the way, the Nucks, the ROG and probably NM can look forward to getting sucked into the vortex of the CoTU on Saturday afternoon.

Won’t that be fun? HNIC will be replaying clips from this game just to cheer us up.

Enjoy the HNIC homer hockey with the Most Important Team in the Universe!