Gamethread #47: Canucks vs Arizona

The All-Star break was not kind to the Canucks as they lost Quinn Hughes for a few games. I would hope that they won’t need him against a very bad Coyotes team, but what do I know? The forwards for the Canucks need to find their scoring touch in the last half of the year if they have any chance to make the second season. If they can’t, get ready for some big changes to come in March.

