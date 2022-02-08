GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-SEVEN: Canucks vs Arizona- Feb 8, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-20-6) vs ARIZONA COYOTES (11-30-4)
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC
7:00PM PST
TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
OPPOSING BLOG: FIVE FOR HOWLING
For a team that hasn’t played in a week, there’s certainly a lot to talk about.
We’ll start with Quinn Hughes, who was placed in COVID protocol not long after brother Jack of the New Jersey Devils was, after returning from the All Star Game in Las Vegas. Did Quinn go down to Vegas and subsequently get infected? Nope.
Have confirmed that Quinn Hughes was not in Las Vegas for ASG. #Canucks— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) February 7, 2022
That’s good, but he’ll be out for tonight and tomorrow at the very least, and we’ll have to see if he’s ready to return for Saturday’s visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Travis Hamonic on the ice at #Canucks morning skate— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 8, 2022
I would bet he’s going to need a little time to get back to game shape, but good to see Hamonic back on the ice.
Matthew Highmore is now a confirmed positive and Bruce Boudreau elaborated that Tucker Poolman’s absence is related to “headaches and migraines.” #Canucks— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 8, 2022
That’s a bit of a concerning statement about Tucker Poolman. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious.
So let’s see... we have Quinn Hughes, Tucker Poolman and Travis Hamonic all out of the lineup. Might need to make a call down to Abbotsford. Hey, what’s Jack Rathbone been up to? Sounds like a good opportunity for him.
Five-point night for Jack Rathbone out in Abbotsford.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) February 8, 2022
Oh, damn. Let’s fuckin’ go!
“Reason we didn’t call him up is that our strength is defense right now… if we have to eke out games 2-1, that’s what we’ll do,” - Boudreau on leaving Jack Rathbone in the AHL.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 8, 2022
Says he’s heard glowing reports, but the #Canucks are prioritizing defensive ability at the moment.
Are you kidding me? I mean, no disrespect to Brad Hunt and Noah Juulsen, but holy shit guys, what are we even doing here? The only defenceman putting up points this season is out, you have a point a game player on the farm and he can’t get a call up? Caman!
Anyway... there was something interesting today, as we see in this snap from the morning skate by JPat.
a clean shaven #Canucks Garland pic.twitter.com/s2VRQBpNGG— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 7, 2022
No, not the lack of a beard on the Angry Lil Elf. Check out those gloves he’s wearing. I think the Stanchion is gonna be happy very soon.
So it’s not a great time coming out of the All Star break, in an opportunity for the Canucks to try and stay in the playoff race with six of their next seven at home. And what better way to kick it off than going up against the team the Montreal Canadiens are hoping to be better than some day, the Arizona Coyotes. It’s a big homecoming night, as Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel return for the first time since the big trade that sent Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to Vancouver for those two and Jay Beagle. The good news is the tribute video will be extremely short.
LINEUPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alex Galchenyuk — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Travis Boyd — Phil Kessel
Antoine Roussel — Riley Nash — Christian Fischer
Loui Eriksson — Ryan Dzingel — Andrew Ladd
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Jakob Chychrun — Ilya Lyubushkin
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Jay Beagle (lower body), Barrett Hayton (hand), Carter Hutton (ankle), Johan Larsson (lower body), Conor Timmins (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Alex Chiasson
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers
Scratched: Ashton Sautner, Justin Dowling
Injured: Tucker Poolman (headaches), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)
COVID-19 protocol: Quinn Hughes, Matthew Highmore
Transactions: #Canucks place Tucker Poolman on injured reserve and activate Kyle Burroughs.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 8, 2022
Ugh.
GAME DAY CHATTER
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media pre-game and provides updates on players who are out, and facing off against Arizona tonight.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/nqcQ4IbJXB— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 8, 2022
“It’s my first time playing against a former team. Just excited. Lots of friends on that team.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 8, 2022
Conor Garland#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/IAO2ZcLy2z
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
Going back to the early days of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal today for a track of HOLOCAUST’s ‘The Nightcomers’ album, and the track ‘Death Or Glory’.
Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go!
Loading comments...