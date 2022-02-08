GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-SEVEN: Canucks vs Arizona- Feb 8, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-20-6) vs ARIZONA COYOTES (11-30-4)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

For a team that hasn’t played in a week, there’s certainly a lot to talk about.

We’ll start with Quinn Hughes, who was placed in COVID protocol not long after brother Jack of the New Jersey Devils was, after returning from the All Star Game in Las Vegas. Did Quinn go down to Vegas and subsequently get infected? Nope.

Have confirmed that Quinn Hughes was not in Las Vegas for ASG. #Canucks — Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) February 7, 2022

That’s good, but he’ll be out for tonight and tomorrow at the very least, and we’ll have to see if he’s ready to return for Saturday’s visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Travis Hamonic on the ice at #Canucks morning skate — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 8, 2022

I would bet he’s going to need a little time to get back to game shape, but good to see Hamonic back on the ice.

Matthew Highmore is now a confirmed positive and Bruce Boudreau elaborated that Tucker Poolman’s absence is related to “headaches and migraines.” #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 8, 2022

That’s a bit of a concerning statement about Tucker Poolman. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious.

So let’s see... we have Quinn Hughes, Tucker Poolman and Travis Hamonic all out of the lineup. Might need to make a call down to Abbotsford. Hey, what’s Jack Rathbone been up to? Sounds like a good opportunity for him.

Five-point night for Jack Rathbone out in Abbotsford.



— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) February 8, 2022

Oh, damn. Let’s fuckin’ go!

“Reason we didn’t call him up is that our strength is defense right now… if we have to eke out games 2-1, that’s what we’ll do,” - Boudreau on leaving Jack Rathbone in the AHL.



Says he’s heard glowing reports, but the #Canucks are prioritizing defensive ability at the moment. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 8, 2022

Are you kidding me? I mean, no disrespect to Brad Hunt and Noah Juulsen, but holy shit guys, what are we even doing here? The only defenceman putting up points this season is out, you have a point a game player on the farm and he can’t get a call up? Caman!

Anyway... there was something interesting today, as we see in this snap from the morning skate by JPat.

No, not the lack of a beard on the Angry Lil Elf. Check out those gloves he’s wearing. I think the Stanchion is gonna be happy very soon.

So it’s not a great time coming out of the All Star break, in an opportunity for the Canucks to try and stay in the playoff race with six of their next seven at home. And what better way to kick it off than going up against the team the Montreal Canadiens are hoping to be better than some day, the Arizona Coyotes. It’s a big homecoming night, as Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel return for the first time since the big trade that sent Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to Vancouver for those two and Jay Beagle. The good news is the tribute video will be extremely short.

LINEUPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alex Galchenyuk — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Travis Boyd — Phil Kessel

Antoine Roussel — Riley Nash — Christian Fischer

Loui Eriksson — Ryan Dzingel — Andrew Ladd

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo

Janis Moser — Anton Stralman

Jakob Chychrun — Ilya Lyubushkin

Karel Vejmelka

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Jay Beagle (lower body), Barrett Hayton (hand), Carter Hutton (ankle), Johan Larsson (lower body), Conor Timmins (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Alex Chiasson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Kyle Burroughs — Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Ashton Sautner, Justin Dowling

Injured: Tucker Poolman (headaches), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

COVID-19 protocol: Quinn Hughes, Matthew Highmore

Transactions: #Canucks place Tucker Poolman on injured reserve and activate Kyle Burroughs. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 8, 2022

Ugh.

GAME DAY CHATTER

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media pre-game and provides updates on players who are out, and facing off against Arizona tonight.

“It’s my first time playing against a former team. Just excited. Lots of friends on that team.”



"It's my first time playing against a former team. Just excited. Lots of friends on that team."

Conor Garland

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Going back to the early days of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal today for a track of HOLOCAUST’s ‘The Nightcomers’ album, and the track ‘Death Or Glory’.

Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go!