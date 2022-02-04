 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: All-Star Festivities Begin

Thatcher Demko and Fin have made their way to the NHL’s All-Star celebrations.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In the lead up to the NHL’s All-Star game and skills competition, Fin has been dominating on the dodgeball court:
  • In his appearance at the All-Star game, Thatcher Demko is setting an interesting milestone:
  • And Demko’s merchandise is looking sharp:
  • An impressive end-to-end rush from Jack Rathbone:
  • A fun little interview with coach Bruce Boudreau:
  • And Elias Pettersson included in the NHL’s biggest disappointments of the season:

Hockey News

  • In sad news, trailblazing journalist Robin Herman has passed away:
  • Danielle Goyette has become the ECHL’s first female coach:
  • The Anaheim Ducks have hired former Red Wings executive as their general manager:
  • And some tough news for USA Hockey at the Olympics:

