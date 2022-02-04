Wake With Elias: All-Star Festivities Begin

Canucks News
- In the lead up to the NHL’s All-Star game and skills competition, Fin has been dominating on the dodgeball court:
Nobody means business on the Dodgeball court like @CanucksFIN pic.twitter.com/U4FejoGiMd— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2022
- In his appearance at the All-Star game, Thatcher Demko is setting an interesting milestone:
Making his #NHLAllStar debut, @Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is also set to achieve an NHL first when he appears in Las Vegas.#NHLStats: https://t.co/pdsjApvQRu pic.twitter.com/pt7wxccYeE— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2022
- And Demko’s merchandise is looking sharp:
Found our favourite item in the #NHLAllStar merchandise store! pic.twitter.com/cADKmOkR9P— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2022
- An impressive end-to-end rush from Jack Rathbone:
#Canucks @abbycanucks— CanucksAbbyFan2 (@Fan2Abby) February 4, 2022
#3 Jack Rathbone almost finishes off the end to end Bobby Orr rush. pic.twitter.com/eYxUPN89Si
- A fun little interview with coach Bruce Boudreau:
Got to catch up with Bruce Boudreau last night...— Allie Berube (@allieberube) February 4, 2022
His answer on how things are going in Vancouver (& how long things will last) is hilarious
(Wait for it...)@BoudreauCrystal | #canuckshttps://t.co/spPeTcdkcw pic.twitter.com/ECacFKnmGC
- And Elias Pettersson included in the NHL’s biggest disappointments of the season:
Elias Pettersson was an elite 5v5 scorer -- between 2018-19 and 2020-21, he slotted between MacKinnon and Huberdeau for points per hour.— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) February 3, 2022
This year? He’s scored 5v5 points at a 4th line rate.
Inside Pettersson and the NHL's 10 biggest disappointments: https://t.co/PM2DZQNhVA
Hockey News
- In sad news, trailblazing journalist Robin Herman has passed away:
.@ThePHWA mourns the passing of trailblazing member Robin Herman, one of the first to break hockey media's gender barrier. She burst through the door at the 1975 #NHLAllStar Game in Montreal, forging a path forward for so many.https://t.co/nJrvowGNFi— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2022
- Danielle Goyette has become the ECHL’s first female coach:
- The Anaheim Ducks have hired former Red Wings executive as their general manager:
IT’S OFFICIAL: We have hired Pat Verbeek as our General Manager.— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 3, 2022
Verbeek is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion who has spent 35 years in the NHL, the last 16 as an executive.https://t.co/V6zWiJMuzQ
- And some tough news for USA Hockey at the Olympics:
Tough news - @usahockey confirms Brianna Decker’s injury in the opener puts her out for the remainder of the Games. #Beijing2022— Alex Maragos (@AlexMaragosNBC) February 3, 2022
