GAME RECAP #55: NUCKS WIN! BE-DEVILED 7-2 LOSS

Remember just last night when the Nucks had, for the first time this season, a positive goal differential? Me neither.

Remember the last time the Nucks won a game in Jersey? Me neither. Kent might have remarked it was in a previous century. Or the one before.

Recall the last time the Nucks won the 2nd of a B-2-B game on the road? Not me.

Remember the last time when Halak played his A game?

Remember the last time the Nucks had a bad start on the road or home? No need to answer, we’ve entered the rhetorical section of the sad recap.

The Nucks weren’t ready for this game. NM wasn’t ready for this game. Our minute munching D weren’t ready for this game. And neither was Halak or Hoagie.

Halak definitely doesn’t inspire confidence the same way Demmer does. — Raddy

Maybe the dining last night included some bad seafood that is known to cause day after brainfarts.

The OEL Myers pairing must love Vancouver because they’re collectively submarining any chance they’ll ever get traded. — Raddy

The terrible start went from terrible to more terrible. Not even game thread coaching could help the Nucking D play.

That was absolutely fucking brutal. Get the puck out of your end instead of passing back and forth behind the net. Myers with the giveaway — Westy

The game didn’t fully get away from sluggish Nuckies in the 1st. That would require another period.

Podz made the remote comeback bid with a goal to leave the Nucks down only 2 goals.

Podkolzin with the tip out front to get us on the board pic.twitter.com/W3zj3c5B91 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2022

Another Joisey period and another 3 Devilish goals. One of them that even Quinn misplayed. And Halak worse.

5-1 and Halak is done...mentally — Westy

And worse...

6-1 ....good god — Westy

For the eleventeenth time Demmers must come in to replace Halak.

Great, this was probably the last we saw of Halak. That’s a win for me. — Atty

Still... could be worse.

Not sure how, but if Myers and OEL and Halak and Hoglander’s trade value is plummeting, at least Pearson is finding New Jersey net.

Pearson scores in back-to-back nights pic.twitter.com/k06ScTjvl8 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2022

Because of strict NHL policies the Nucks were mandated to play the 3rd period, just to please the home crowd. And to gloat some more as Demmmers allowed a goal to make Halak feel a little bitter better.

However, despite these Devils being a below average, beatable team - the Nucks look average or less on their 2nd of a road B-2-B.

According to Bruce that’s not an excuse. At NM it’s just another Nucking curse.

Maybe if Demmers had started the game and made a few superhuman saves early the Nucks might have pushed the game to OT. Or maybe only lose by a goal.

Maybe. The single Nucking PP didn’t. While the Nucking PK was a 50% solution. Which is only half way to being the full solution.

Doesn’t matter.

I can’t even count this as a real game, since with Halak, every other shot is in the net. Same as the last game with him. When he is in the net, this is just not the same team, period. So, no point of even bothering to analyze. — Atty

We’re not here to analyze this. This is NM. We’re here to commiserate.

Video Commiseration

Want to commiserate all over again? Me neither.

Miss anything? Not really.

Missed the game. Ugh. So did the Nucks. We cannot have nice things for even 24 hours. Would have been only 4 games behind of a playoff spot (W/L record), and now we’re 6 again. And it isn’t getting easier from here on out. — copey2

J’eet Yet?

As required by statistical absurdity, here’s the game by the numbers. Numbers that just don’t add up after the new standard numbers adopted in the last 2 games. Go figure.

GAME STATS (skip, don’t skim)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 38 52% 0/1 4 35 9 10 Devils NJD 33 48% 1/2 2 26 8 20



SHOT COUNTS (prefer a stop count)

Period VAN NJD 1st 13 9 2nd 12 12 3rd 13 12 Total 38 33



PLAYER STATS (D-stats not pretty)

ROAD DEPRESSERATING

Speedy Gnarly had some fast words for the media.

“We didn’t match their speed. Got down quick. Unacceptable in a game like this.”



Conor Garland speaks with the media after facing the Devils#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/XM4teAx9O6 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2022

If Bruce was singing the praises of Demmers last night, well... tonight’s dinner theatre goalie song isn’t something to hum along with. Also... the B-2-B excuse is exhausted.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following the loss against New Jersey.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/GgiFXLPQnS — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2022

Oh well... win 2 against better teams going away, lose 1 against a worse team - Joisey slide.

Is that so bad?

No.

Yes.

The little Devils are a beatable team. Just not by the Nucks who haven’t been able to take them down the shore in 8 years. Or decades. Maybe next decade. Youse count on it.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is what happens next. The Nucks visit the Isle and we want a bounce back game that bounces to a Nucking 5 goal lead in the 1st. Or 6 goal lead. Those can be safe too.