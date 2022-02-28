GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FIFTY-FIVE: Canucks @ New Jersey- Feb 28, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-22-6) vs NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-29-5)
PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, NJ
4:30PM PST
TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
OPPOSING BLOG: ALL ABOUT THE JERSEY
While not as soul-affirming as last week’s dismantling of the Calgary Flames, the 5-2 win over a very good New York Rangers squad last night was without a doubt one of the most satisfying victories of the season. Giving a very dialed in Thatcher Demko the goal support he needed, and especially the way they played in the second period is enough to give pessimists like yours truly cause to wonder if this team isn’t just gonna do the damn thing after all.
If they want to, they have to find ways to defeat teams that have owned them, and tonight it’s the one that makes the least sense as they roll into New Jersey to meet the Devils. It’s been 8 years since the Canucks have beaten the Devils, and that just seems so weird. We know how bad some of those Canucks teams were, but it’s not like the Devils were out here winning Cups in that time.
It also gives us another edition of The Battle Of The Hughes Brothers! While Quinn has yet to beat brother Jack in an NHL game, he has been to the playoffs, and also doesn’t have to live in New Jersey, so we see this as a draw so far.
LINEUPS
Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what you’ll see in tonight’s disasterpiece:
Canucks projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Alex Chiasson
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers
Scratched: Madison Bowey, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches)
Devils projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Jack Hughes — Dawson Mercer
Pavel Zacha — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Andreas Johnsson — Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Tatar
Jimmy Vesey — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Scratched: Christian Jaros, Ty Smith, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Miles Wood (right hip), Tyce Thompson (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), Janne Kuokkanen (wrist)
Apart from Halak getting the start, it should be the same lineup we saw against the Rangers last night.
GAME DAY CHATTER
“It’s exciting, I haven’t played him in a year and half. It honestly feels like another game but maybe on the ice it’ll feel different.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022
Quinn Hughes talks about facing his brother ahead of the matchup in New Jersey#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/fNLzGX1WKL
“It lessens the hard minutes for a lot of the guys. They’ve been great. Every team that I’ve been on that has had a good 4th line has been a successful team."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022
Coach Boudreau on Motte-Lammikko-Highmore line#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/WkhsdmBUQY
8 points in 3 games (2G, 6A).— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022
J.T. Miller is the @NHL 2nd Star of the Week ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wl6fw8oRFv
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
Gwarsenio Hall and the Two Minutes For Late Night crew are back with another bedroom cover. This time they’ve unleashed the JUDAS PRIEST anthem ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ and have some heavy hitters helping out on this one. Brann Dailor (MASTODON), GENE HOGLAN (DARK ANGEL/STRAPPING YOUNG LAD/TESTAMENT), Jon Donais (ANTHRAX), Phil Hall (MUNICIPAL WASTE/IRON REAGAN) and Nili Brosh (DETHKLOK). Turn this one up LOUD!
Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraine!
