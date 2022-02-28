GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FIFTY-FIVE: Canucks @ New Jersey- Feb 28, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-22-6) vs NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-29-5)

PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, NJ

4:30PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: ALL ABOUT THE JERSEY

While not as soul-affirming as last week’s dismantling of the Calgary Flames, the 5-2 win over a very good New York Rangers squad last night was without a doubt one of the most satisfying victories of the season. Giving a very dialed in Thatcher Demko the goal support he needed, and especially the way they played in the second period is enough to give pessimists like yours truly cause to wonder if this team isn’t just gonna do the damn thing after all.

If they want to, they have to find ways to defeat teams that have owned them, and tonight it’s the one that makes the least sense as they roll into New Jersey to meet the Devils. It’s been 8 years since the Canucks have beaten the Devils, and that just seems so weird. We know how bad some of those Canucks teams were, but it’s not like the Devils were out here winning Cups in that time.

It also gives us another edition of The Battle Of The Hughes Brothers! While Quinn has yet to beat brother Jack in an NHL game, he has been to the playoffs, and also doesn’t have to live in New Jersey, so we see this as a draw so far.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what you’ll see in tonight’s disasterpiece:

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Alex Chiasson

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt — Travis Hamonic

Jaroslav Halak

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Madison Bowey, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches)

Devils projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Jack Hughes — Dawson Mercer

Pavel Zacha — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Andreas Johnsson — Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Tatar

Jimmy Vesey — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — Damon Severson

Colton White — P.K. Subban

Nico Daws

Jon Gillies

Scratched: Christian Jaros, Ty Smith, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Miles Wood (right hip), Tyce Thompson (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), Janne Kuokkanen (wrist)

Apart from Halak getting the start, it should be the same lineup we saw against the Rangers last night.

GAME DAY CHATTER

“It’s exciting, I haven’t played him in a year and half. It honestly feels like another game but maybe on the ice it’ll feel different.”



"It's exciting, I haven't played him in a year and half. It honestly feels like another game but maybe on the ice it'll feel different."

Quinn Hughes talks about facing his brother ahead of the matchup in New Jersey

“It lessens the hard minutes for a lot of the guys. They’ve been great. Every team that I’ve been on that has had a good 4th line has been a successful team."



"It lessens the hard minutes for a lot of the guys. They've been great. Every team that I've been on that has had a good 4th line has been a successful team."

Coach Boudreau on Motte-Lammikko-Highmore line

8 points in 3 games (2G, 6A).

8 points in 3 games (2G, 6A).

J.T. Miller is the @NHL 2nd Star of the Week ⭐️⭐️

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Gwarsenio Hall and the Two Minutes For Late Night crew are back with another bedroom cover. This time they’ve unleashed the JUDAS PRIEST anthem ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ and have some heavy hitters helping out on this one. Brann Dailor (MASTODON), GENE HOGLAN (DARK ANGEL/STRAPPING YOUNG LAD/TESTAMENT), Jon Donais (ANTHRAX), Phil Hall (MUNICIPAL WASTE/IRON REAGAN) and Nili Brosh (DETHKLOK). Turn this one up LOUD!

Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraine!