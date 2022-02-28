 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FIFTY-FIVE: Canucks @ New Jersey- Feb 28, 2022

After a big win in NYC, the Canucks have a most daunting task ahead of them tonight: How to beat the New Jersey Devils. Stop laughing, we’re totally serious.

By Kent Basky
Vancouver Canucks v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-22-6) vs NEW JERSEY DEVILS (18-29-5)

PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, NJ

4:30PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: ALL ABOUT THE JERSEY

While not as soul-affirming as last week’s dismantling of the Calgary Flames, the 5-2 win over a very good New York Rangers squad last night was without a doubt one of the most satisfying victories of the season. Giving a very dialed in Thatcher Demko the goal support he needed, and especially the way they played in the second period is enough to give pessimists like yours truly cause to wonder if this team isn’t just gonna do the damn thing after all.

If they want to, they have to find ways to defeat teams that have owned them, and tonight it’s the one that makes the least sense as they roll into New Jersey to meet the Devils. It’s been 8 years since the Canucks have beaten the Devils, and that just seems so weird. We know how bad some of those Canucks teams were, but it’s not like the Devils were out here winning Cups in that time.

It also gives us another edition of The Battle Of The Hughes Brothers! While Quinn has yet to beat brother Jack in an NHL game, he has been to the playoffs, and also doesn’t have to live in New Jersey, so we see this as a draw so far.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what you’ll see in tonight’s disasterpiece:

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner PearsonJ.T. MillerConor Garland

Vasily PodkolzinBo HorvatBrock Boeser

Nils HoglanderElias PetterssonAlex Chiasson

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Quinn HughesLuke Schenn

Brad HuntTravis Hamonic

Jaroslav Halak

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Madison Bowey, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Jason Dickinson (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches)

Devils projected lineup

Yegor SharangovichJack HughesDawson Mercer

Pavel ZachaNico HischierJesper Bratt

Andreas JohnssonJesper BoqvistTomas Tatar

Jimmy VeseyMichael McLeodNathan Bastian

Jonas SiegenthalerDougie Hamilton

Ryan GravesDamon Severson

Colton WhiteP.K. Subban

Nico Daws

Jon Gillies

Scratched: Christian Jaros, Ty Smith, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Miles Wood (right hip), Tyce Thompson (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), Janne Kuokkanen (wrist)

Apart from Halak getting the start, it should be the same lineup we saw against the Rangers last night.

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Gwarsenio Hall and the Two Minutes For Late Night crew are back with another bedroom cover. This time they’ve unleashed the JUDAS PRIEST anthem ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ and have some heavy hitters helping out on this one. Brann Dailor (MASTODON), GENE HOGLAN (DARK ANGEL/STRAPPING YOUNG LAD/TESTAMENT), Jon Donais (ANTHRAX), Phil Hall (MUNICIPAL WASTE/IRON REAGAN) and Nili Brosh (DETHKLOK). Turn this one up LOUD!

Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraine!

