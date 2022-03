I am not trying to kill your buzz, but....

Canucks haven't beat NJ since 2014. — westy99 (@sedated_) February 28, 2022

Now, having said that, why not today? Like really....why not? The Canucks have played two really good games in a row. They have scored lots of goals. Their special teams deserve to called special. Demko is a friggin wizard. The 4th line is dominating. Tyler Myers is still big.

Why not today? Do you hear me Canucks!

Go Canucks Go!