GAME RECAP #54: NUCKS WIN!!!!! RIP RAGS 5-2

After winning our hearts, minds and expensive beverages at home dowsing the Flamuckles 7-1, the Nucks, or at least some of them, claimed that game was their new standard of play.

You’d have to excuse us if we thought it was filled with legal caveats, like the new standard for every 2nd Thursday game at home. In February. This year.

But to play with that level of intensity and confidence in the Big Apple, we weren’t expected to expect that.

This season has taught us to expect the unexpected. No, we expect that all the time. Just not in a good way.

Tonight’s This afternoon game played at peak dinner time - a Sunday dinner we’d been waiting all day for on the wet coast (and it’s really wet) isn’t something we asked for - other than Westy. Who like some unnamed others like Kent, eat dinner 3 hours early. Almost every day!

Anyhow, despite not not adjusting to the home timeline - like the ROG games do when the CoTU dinner crew roll in. Despite that or maybe because of it, the Nucks were the hungrier team.

Hungrier for the win as well as a nice NY dinner.

Hungrier for the 1st goal too.

A goal setup beautifully by JT, who probably made the Rags even hungrier for him.

We strike first! — Chicky

Pearson from the slot gifted by Miller pic.twitter.com/H47XGjizc5 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022

Road Win Rules: Always get the 1st goal. And 2nd.

Miller sets up Myers - who gets his 1st goal of the year! His contract isn’t so bad now. But the Rags GM is salivating even more JT. Which is actually more creepy than it sounds.

Nucks lead 2-0 after 1.

We pause from all the Nucking goal scoring for a message from our hero and sponsor, Demmmmers!

Demko will have to stand on his head today for the Canucks to have a chance — Westy

Just Demko doing Demko things. pic.twitter.com/uyYG3HQqWK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022

God Demko is just absolutely everywhere. — Chicky

How do you match leading by 2, the lead of safety? Make it moar safe!

You can’t ask for much more from a team playing a road game against a good team....except maybe a few more goals. — Westy

How about Lammy with the GWG!

What can you get for your speedy winger for his B-Day? Tips would be good.

Woo! That was a great PP all around and deserved a goal. Is this the Canucks? — Twitchy

Maybe, maybe not. We don’t care anymore.

The 2nd is over and the Nucks are leading 4-0 in MSG!

This would have been a good place to end the game.

With the 4 goal insurmountable lead why play another 15 minutes?

15 or 20 minutes? The full 60 is divided into 3.975 15 minute sections according league rules, but I’d have to look it up.

Maybe Hammer had his mind on dinner, not on the puck and...

Just a lazy play by Hamonic.....lazy — Westy

Blood sugar levels or work time levels?

Maybe clear the fecking zone??? Hamonic. — Chicky

We won’t mention how this no-clear ended clear in the net behind Demmmers seconds later. Or the other Nucking defensive malfeasance that occurred.

Pete also added a nifty backhand goal that beat the goalie - who was on the bench.

Petey with a freebie — Westy

Free?

he worked like hell for that freebie that was no Pearson special; that took grit and backhanded skill — copey2

It’s a 5-2 win with just enough worry moments to keep the NM worry moment clock ticking.

Nice We somehow managed to score 5 goals without Quinn getting an assist on any of them. — Raddy

The gnashing of roller blades over Huggie’s pointless game begins at NM. Some of us tried to warn you.

Whatever. We take the win and move onto entertaining dining.

That was an entertaining game! Made more so by defensive brainfarts in the third. — Twitchy

For the 1st time this season, the Nucks have a positive goal differential. I’m not making it up.

Good Game! Outscoring people 12-3 the last two games. — Raddy

Not only outscoring... the Nucks new power kill killed 3 Ragging Power Plays and the Nucks scored on their lone PP. That’s pretty special. Call it the dinner special. Let’s eat some more!

Also, the Canucks won *a lot*, a huge amount, of board battles. So Attila is absolutely right that they wanted the game more. Still way too many high-danger chances against Demko, though. And they crumbled bad for 5 minutes there. But thank you Petey! That EN goal was a relief. — copey2

HOMER ROAD VIDEO

The Johns make this road win even better. Except for the last few minutes part.

GAME STATS (pretty good road game)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 34 54% 1/1 6 18 12 2 Rangers NYR 33 46% 0/3 2 26 10 7



BIG SHOTS (ours are bigger)

Period VAN NYR 1st 11 13 2nd 15 6 3rd 8 14 Total 34 33



PLAYER STATS (Moar PP Goals! Or at least 1)

ROAD IMPRESSORING

Highmore hitting the highs in MSG on his birthday.

"This is pretty cool. To be here in MSG, and ultimately get the win and keep our playoff push alive, it was a tonne of fun."



Matthew Highmore on getting the win on his birthday#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/9nxILKGxA0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022

Bruce is still gushing about Demmmers. Not just a home Kirk jersey thing.

"He's (Demko) been incredible. This game wouldn't have been a 5-2 game if it wasn't for him."



Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media after the victory over the Rangers#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/7LJHnqGPhk — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2022

Be nice if there was time to savour this win over the Rags. Nucks beating the Rags in MSG is always a top 10 game for NM.

However, the wicked NHL schedulers do not permit road savouring for us. Or the Nucks. Instead the Nucks take the plane, train or training bicycle over to Jersey. To play Huggie’s siblings - those little Devils - tomorrow afternoon. Another dinner prep session shortened by the weirdness of time zones across great distances.

To be clear NY and NJ are in the same time zone. Yet according to some, in very different culture zones.

Bon Appétit!