GAME RECAP #53: NUCKS WIN!!!!!!! SCORCH, TORCH AND BURN THE FLAMUCKS 7-1

To celebrate Black History Month it was throwback Night in the ROG. Featuring Thatcher McLean.

Who kept the Nucks tied with the streaking Calgary Flamucks through the entire 1st period*.

(*disclaimer: this Capt’n Kirk windmill save happened in the 2nd - but for narrative purposes it was in the 1st - to be fair - Demmers did stop 2 breakaways in the 1st)

With the game tied at nothing after 1, with each Canucks team - current and former - tied on shots at 11 it seemed like it could be another 0-0 OT barn yawner in the ROG.

Or not.

In the 2nd, the current Nucks made us forget the former Canucks - even feel sorry for them - only a little teeny bit - but that’s for later in the period.

If I told you the Nucks scored 3 PP goals on Marky and 5 goals in a single period would you believe it?

No you wouldn’t. Neither would I. I still feel like I’m making it up.

Especially after the 1st period Nucking PP was as terrible as most other Nucking PP attempts.

So... let’s shoot right onto video evidence of Pete’s PP laser that shot past Marky’s droopy shoulder to put the Nucks on the board and the ROG on the roar.

The game thread was stunned. The Nucks are on the board first. On the PP.

FINALLY! Petey takes a shot! — Raddy

We might have been content with a single PP goal in the period. In the game.

Not the retro Nucks. It’s 1994 and the Nucking PP is sexy hot in black. And JT is strutting a wicked shot over Marky’s slumping shoulder.

OMG Miller that was something. — Chicky

Millsy makes it look easssssssyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/CBmwv4DtJ9 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

Tonight’s game thread, like the game threads of old, was goalie whispering.

2/3 on the power play on what was a scorching hot Flames PK. Who would have thought? That looked like the ol’ Jacob Markstrom dropped shoulder goal he used to give up once every 2 games or so. — Gwailoh

You’d think the streaking, best team in the NHL in the past 10 games, would pushback.

Instead, they bounced the puck off a Nuck - current Nuck - and the play went up the ice 2 -on-2.

And off the juicy rebound Bo knows.

Bo following up and snipes the top shelf where Markstrom does NOT keep his shoulder! — Gwailoh

3-nothing Nucking lead in the middle of the 2nd. Wow! Wow! Wow!

But, that’s only 3 and I claimed they scored 5. And now I need to back it up.

Don’t need to.

Because, it’s another Nucking PP. And Marky has an equipment malfunction. Blade fell off his skate. Same side as his wonderfully droopy shoulder. A coincidence? Sure.

Cold goalie comes in and Bo Scorevat is cleaning the crease.

Wow, just wow. What a fantastic power play goal! — Gwailoh

4-0 Nucks and the ROG is going wild. More wild than at 3-nothing.

But, we’re not done. Bo has 2 goals, why not JT too?

On a penalty shot? On a cold goalie? Sure.

Penalty shot and it's pretty pic.twitter.com/cVVqT7B412 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

OMG OMG Miller has patience — Chicky

The 2nd period ends with Nucks leading 5 to Nothing! Against the (allegedly) best team in the NHL.

FIVE goals in a single period!!! — Raddy

In the ROG! All scored by the Nucks!

We’d been happy to have the game end there. 5 goals is enough for any game thread on a school night.

Not on this ROGing night.

The Nucks want moar goals in the 3rd.

And do.

Gnarland gets on the board to make it 6-zip.

Snuck it right under the top bar pic.twitter.com/uxdONhpHZ0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

And then... the Nucks take a penalty - 1st of the game - unlike the Redmilers who had taken one every 3rd shift.

Regardless the famous Nucking PK must go to work.

And not only work the power kill to full power, Pete goes for his 2nd on the night - shorthanded.

THIS IS THE MOST FUNEST — Chicky

7-0 Nucks. Demmer is a few minutes away from the Shutting Out...

But, some sloppy Nucking play when the Nucks took their foot off gas at the end, ended Demmer’s SO.

Oh well... Kirk Demko was still our 1st star. Even if JT and his 4 point night got the official one.

Demmers wasn’t worried.

Goal support. Not a problem tonight. pic.twitter.com/FG4rGHXrI6 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

4 wins of the past 5. That’s the way to play this time of the year. If they play like this, they will save all the trades for the off-season. — Atty

Not sure NM is ready to embrace Nucking 7-1 wins for the rest of the season.

It could shakeup my inner cynicism a bit. But, I’m willing to take the shakes.

At least we know, the Nucking PP can be deadly - once they get into the zone and setup. Also good to see Bruce putting the 1st unit back in the spots to be successful.

And even better, it felt good to watch Demmers beat his old mentor nemesis. Marky was chased, but had the equipment excuse to fall back on.

FUN FACTS:

Huggie skated the most of any player, 18,257 feet. Had the puck on his stick for 2:36.

Who were the fastest players in the game?

1st was 22.64 mph. 2nd place was 22.59 mph. 3rd place at 22.09.

It was 3 Nucks. Bo, Motte and Brock.

You’d say it was Motte on top. Bo on 2nd and Brock in 3rd.

Except it wasn’t. Bo was 2nd and former game thread’s fav Mr. Slowly, Brock was the fastest.

It’s a highest top speed stat, not the best skater stat, so you can relax about missing it.

BEST VIDEO RECAP OF THE WEEK

The 2 Johns light up the comments with a skate logo on their hotdogs.

GAME STATS (Powerful Power Plays? Yes)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Flames CGY 30 53% 0/1 34 38 17 7 Canucks VAN 38 47% 3/7 2 30 25 7



SHOTS (That really really count)

Period CGY VAN 1st 11 11 2nd 10 13 3rd 9 14 Total 30 38



PLAYER STATS (when your top players are at the top of their game - wow)

SUPER IMPRESSORING

Demmers talks about his impressive Kirk impressions.

"I don't think I've ever done that in my life. The windmill stuff. It's never really been my game...I don't know what came over me, a little bit of Kirk there."



️ Thatcher Demko on maybe channeling a little bit of Kirk McLean tonight#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/Ag2UU3Az92 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

Pete must have been pleased with beating 2 goalies in a single game. That is was against the Flamucks makes it more pleasing.

"Great win. We wanted to play a good game. We didn't like our last game against them...we are happy with the win."



️ Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/pmc48ICNzq — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

JT has some special words about the Nucking special teams. Especially good words for a change.

"We knew the special teams had to be the difference today against a team like that."



️ J.T. Miller#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/bKBrJ6mb3c — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

Bruce talks about getting the 3rd and 4th PP units some ice time in the 3rd. And Demko.

"When the goaltender makes those saves in the first period to keep you in the game eventually good things are going to happen. Our power play was as good as I've seen it in the second period."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/7I59QqqGjv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 25, 2022

That was some amazingly great ROG fun. Busted the Flamucks streak, just as we predicted.

Nucking power play went full powered-up.

Nucks are on the road to the eastern provinces. Begins with the 2nd most important team in the eastern universe.

Let’s start our own streak... Why not? Streaking can be fun.