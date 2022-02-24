 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FIFTY-THREE: Canucks vs Calgary- Feb 24, 2022

The skate jersey is back (in black) tonight, as well as a special warmup jersey celebrating Black History Month.

By Kent Basky
Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (24-22-6) vs CALGARY FLAMES (30-13-6)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET, SPORTSNET 360. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: MATCHSTICKS AND GASOLINE

As weird as it feels, there’s a hockey game tonight, though we’d certainly never hold it against you if you checked out for a bit right now, given the state of affairs. But for those of you who could welcome a distraction from the bleakness, we’re happy to be here for you as the Canucks play their last home game of the month against the hottest team in the league right now, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are on absolute tear right now, winners of ten straight, and while they might not be able to catch the Colorado Avalanche for top spot in the West, they certainly have the entire NHL taking notice. It’s also going to be the first visit back to Rogers Arena in front of actual fans for Chris Tanev and Jacob Markstrom. It sucks seeing these two in Flames colours, not gonna lie. Thanks, Jim.

The Canucks are coming off a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, that saw Tyler Motte score eleven seconds into the game, then storm back with four unanswered goals after trailing 2-1 at the end of the first period. This isn’t the Kraken they’re up against tonight though, and the margin for error is a hell of a lot smaller than it was against Seattle.

LINEUPS

Flames projected lineup

Johnny GaudreauElias LindholmMatthew Tkachuk

Andrew MangiapaneMikael BacklundBlake Coleman

Milan LucicSean MonahanTyler Toffoli

Dillon DubeAdam RuzickaTrevor Lewis

Noah HanifinRasmus Andersson

Oliver KylingtonChristopher Tanev

Nikita ZadorovErik Gudbranson

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Michael Stone, Brad Richardson, Brett Ritchie

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Jason DickinsonBo HorvatBrock Boeser

Tanner PearsonJ.T. MillerConor Garland

Vasily PodkolzinElias PetterssonNils Hoglander

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Quinn HughesTravis Hamonic

Brad HuntLuke Schenn

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Alex Chiasson, Madison Bowey

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

The best damn metal band to ever come outta Ireland with a rager off ‘Tales From The Grave In Space’, here’s ‘Three Witches’. Enjoy the game, stay safe, and remember we love ya.

