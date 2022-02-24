GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FIFTY-THREE: Canucks vs Calgary- Feb 24, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (24-22-6) vs CALGARY FLAMES (30-13-6)
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC
7:00PM PST
TV: SPORTSNET, SPORTSNET 360. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
As weird as it feels, there’s a hockey game tonight, though we’d certainly never hold it against you if you checked out for a bit right now, given the state of affairs. But for those of you who could welcome a distraction from the bleakness, we’re happy to be here for you as the Canucks play their last home game of the month against the hottest team in the league right now, the Calgary Flames.
The Flames are on absolute tear right now, winners of ten straight, and while they might not be able to catch the Colorado Avalanche for top spot in the West, they certainly have the entire NHL taking notice. It’s also going to be the first visit back to Rogers Arena in front of actual fans for Chris Tanev and Jacob Markstrom. It sucks seeing these two in Flames colours, not gonna lie. Thanks, Jim.
The Canucks are coming off a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, that saw Tyler Motte score eleven seconds into the game, then storm back with four unanswered goals after trailing 2-1 at the end of the first period. This isn’t the Kraken they’re up against tonight though, and the margin for error is a hell of a lot smaller than it was against Seattle.
LINEUPS
Flames projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Elias Lindholm — Matthew Tkachuk
Andrew Mangiapane — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube — Adam Ruzicka — Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Christopher Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Erik Gudbranson
Scratched: Michael Stone, Brad Richardson, Brett Ritchie
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers
Scratched: Alex Chiasson, Madison Bowey
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Tucker Poolman (headaches), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)
GAME DAY CHATTER
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
The best damn metal band to ever come outta Ireland with a rager off ‘Tales From The Grave In Space’, here’s ‘Three Witches’. Enjoy the game, stay safe, and remember we love ya.
