Gamethread #53: Canucks vs Flames

It’s time for some distraction in life....and it’s brought to you by your Vancouver Canucks...(insert Al Murdoch’s voice)



The Canucks finish off their homestand against divisional leader Calgary. The Flames are as hot as you can get, as they are 10-0-0 in their last 10 games. The Canucks are looking for their 3rd win in 4 games at home. The last meeting between these two went to O/T, with the Flames winning 1-0. The Flames have had the Canucks number over the past two years, as Vancouver has gone 3-5-3 against Calgary. Marky and Tanev gave away all the secrets.



I say this phrase a lot, but it’s a “must-win game” for the Canucks. The difference between 2nd in the division and 6th is only 8 points. The Canucks don’t have anymore 4 point swing games until March 19th. And let’s face it, nothing would feel better than stopping the Flames winning streak.

**A reminder to all —— today has been a crazy one to watch unfold and many more are to come. Let’s remember why we come here....to enjoy the Canucks. (Or yell at them)



Go Canucks Go!