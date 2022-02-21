GAME RECAP #52: NUCKS WIN!!! KRAK’EN HARD 5-2 ROG WIN!

Imagine the Nucks scored 5 goals last game. Would have been tied in the 2nd.

Fine. Let’s skip that imaginary scenario. And settle back into a MUST WIN game against the worst team in the division and someday scorned rival.

Do you recall the previous game’s unimaginably poor Nucking start? Me neither.

Bruce and the Nucks did. And had just the tonic.

Effort.

The Mottely Crew led the Nucking 11 second effort.

This is why you arrive early! pic.twitter.com/Y1r0Vaot0S — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

That was quick. How quick? Very.

Fastest goal to begin a game, #Canucks history



Alex Burrows (Mar 16, 2013) :06

Trevor Linden (Jan 16, 1994) :09

Henrik Sedin (Oct 24, 2014) :10

Tyler Motte (Monday) :11

Chris Oddleifson (Oct 29, 1974) :11 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 22, 2022

As great as the Nucking game start went, the Nucking PP took the air out of the power, the oxygen out of the ROG when they gave up a shortie to Gio.

Despite controlling play... you know except the power of play... Nucks trailed 2-1 into the 1st intermission. Where Bruce gave them the Free Dried Rebound talk. It’s a talk about jumping on the juicy rebounds that Driedger was putting out front and usually center.

In the 2nd, the HotteMotte line went to work. With Yammy back working part-time in Gretz’s old office. Sets up Hammer for his 1st Nucks goal.

Lamb chops and Motte sauce feed the Hammer for the goal to even the score. — Gwailoh

A goal by Travis Hamonic earns him his 200th career NHL point! pic.twitter.com/0yx46D6S6x — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

Not stopping for the tie, the shooting more, more energetic Nucks are pouncing on the rebounds. Just as Bruce suggested.

Podz potz the rebound after some smart pinching from Huggie and Takeaway Pete.

Vasily P dk lzin pic.twitter.com/wE9Zc6ZP4S — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

If you’ve watched the recent couple hundred Nucking PP entries, you might have observed it’s not their forte. When you can’t gain the zone on the PP, what do you do?

Work up a sneaky set play.

that was a great little play, just out of nowhere a tiny little pass right into an instant shot - great job — Raddy

As per tradition, Pearson scored the EN to make game thread traditionists excited. As excited as they get about such things.

Pearson with yet another empty netter — Gwailoh

We must acknowledge the amazing Nucking PK. Went full Power Kill stopping all 4 Krak Kraken PP chances. That’s gotta get the PK out of the basement. If they can do that the next 5 Kills against teams that can actually run a power play. Not that we’d know much about that.

Still... the Nucking PP delivered a goal on their 4 chances. 25% success is better than the other no success stat.

Each team took or were given 4 penalties. And they say the refs aren’t fair and balanced.

Nucks put 46 shots on Driedger - that’s a season high. Also a season Kraken high - most shots they’ve allowed all season.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

6 pro hockey players lose sight of the puck and start wondering where’s Waldo.

This is the greatest thing ever. Puck battle for no puck. I'm still laughing. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ApR1nLB0Ch — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) February 22, 2022

VIDEO RE-ROGING

It’s the 2 Johns with the game call and in-booth hot dog service.

GAME STATS (Better game against a lesser team - makes better stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Kraken SEA 27 49% 0/4 8 24 8 5 Canucks VAN 46 52% 1/4 8 24 20 4



HOLY SHOT COUNTING (Season Record. For Both Teams)

Period SEA VAN 1st 9 15 2nd 4 18 3rd 14 13 Total 27 46



PLAYER STATS (Bo Gets A PP Goal. And so does the Nucking PP!)

ROG PRESSERING

2 Point Pete is feeling his game again and we like it!

"I feel great. I think I'm creating a lot. I feel like myself out there. Playing is fun. I'm playing with confidence."



️ Elias Pettersson #Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/4Elq0ulKfw — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

The best energy line the Nucks have had in years. Let the #ResignMotte chants begin.

"When we're playing with confidence and we're rolling it's nice. I think we've earned a little bit of trust along the way too, which is good for our confidence."



️ Tyler Motte on his line tonight#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/GxBvfOGy0w — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

Bruce delivers the big belted accolades for his pretty much most trusted line.

"They take direction really well and they do what you ask them to do. And they can all skate...and now they're starting to score some goals and that makes them even more valuable in my mind."



️ Bruce Boudreau on Motte, Lammikko and Highmore#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/dlvL7XT5i6 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2022

Lammy keeps getting better as a play maker/driver. Motte is a ferocious puck hound. Highmore is the fastest skater on the team. Together they make hot puck pursuit hockey fun to watch. Especially when they pursue the sweet scoreboard pursuit.

We hope the JR Hockey Ops keep the Motto line together for next year. Trader-Jim likes fast players - trade some slow goers. We can supply a list on request.

MOVING ON

The easy MUST WIN game was won, so the really tough MUST WIN games are next.

Great. That’s just great.

At least we get to watch the battle of the Nucks on Thursday; the former and the current. Be a good time to stop their streak and start our own. Make it so.