Wake With Elias: Canucks Run Out Of Gas In Nashville

While they hung in as well as they could, the Canucks, playing their third game in four nights dropped a 4-2 decision to the Nashville Predators last night in the Country Music capital of the world. Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson potted goals for the Canucks, who if we’re being honest, did not get the goaltending they needed from Thatcher Demko in this one. Highlight of the night? That’s easy. Sure, there was that Mark Borowiecki hit on OEL, but that was nothing compared to Conor Garland absolutely leveling Phillipe Myers.

5'8" Connor Garland with a hit on 6'5" Philippe Myers pic.twitter.com/uN57JWufPK — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 2, 2022

Not as good as the Tyler Myers destruction of Duncan Keith, but pretty damn close. They’re gonna trade him away and that sucks, because he is totally a guy who could be a huge part of a successful core for this team down the road.

The Canucks are now on their All Star break, with their next games a back to back at home against Arizona (who snapped Colorado’s winning streak last night with a victory in Uncle Gary’s Super Fun Trick Shot Competition) and the New York Islanders. Thatcher Demko is on his way to Vegas as the Canucks representative for the Western Conference All Stars.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics get underway today and that means Olympic hockey to watch! The women are first up, as Team Canada, led by co-flag bearer Marie-Phillipe Poulin will take on Switzerland at 8pm Pacific on CBC. These teams last met in the World Championship Semi Finals this past August, with Canada advancing to the Gold Medal game thanks to a 4-0 win over the Swiss. Canada has met the Swiss 13 times, winning them all and outscoring them 109-2. The roster has just one BC born player: D Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton.

Team Canada’s men don’t get their tournament underway until next Thursday, when they’ll open with a game against Germany in a battle between the Silver and Bronze medal winners from 2018 in Pyongchang, South Korea. Former Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton is the head coach, thrust into this position after Claude Julien fell, suffering fractured ribs leaving him unable to continue his duties. The Captain is Eric Staal, and the team features former Canuck Adam Cracknell. The roster also includes Owen Power and Mason MacTavish, who had been part of that dominant World Junior squad in Edmonton before the tournament was shut down over COVID concerns.