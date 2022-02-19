GAME RECAP #51: NUCKS WIN! A Home Loss - Get Ducked 7-4

The 12th place team in the conference isn’t where we hoped to be. But after tonight’s Nucking ROG performance, we can be thankful they have floated upto the lofty heights of 6th place in the division.

You might have thought after the Nucks barely got a squeaky win in SJ, that the Nucks would be ready to rock hard in the ROG.

Some thoughts are best left not thought about.

Some will say that when Demmer doesn’t mask the Nucking slacker play, that JR and his highly skilled Ops team should trade everyone, but 3. And they could and will. Sooner or later.

Alternatively there’s a less traumatic, more suitable way to blend NHL hockey with the laid-back wet coast lifestyle. Franny could just change the team moniker to the Vancouver Cruisers.

Cruiser Culture

Simple. Accurate. Nucks like to cruise into the 1st. Cruise control into the 2nd. And hit the gas a bit in the 3rd just to show they could win - if they really wanted to.

5 unanswered goals the Isles scored in the 1st in the ROG ten days ago - a strange play-bump? No.

The Fluffy Ducks came into the ROG on a 4 game losing skid - were hungry and wanting a big fat W much, much more than the Cruisers. Took over the game early and often. Scored 3 unanswered in the 1st and 2 more in the 2nd.

2 Ducking goals compliments of the famous Nucking PK.

Down 2-0, down a defenseman, may as well take a dumb penalty in our own end. Why not? — Twitchy

Nucks lost Burroughs early - that left Schenn to deliver the hits - with 8 and Pete - with 4.

Getting Gibbled

Gibson traditionally owns the Nucks. We know that. However, he’s been in a funk, a slump. Not unlike Demko. Both were in the All Star game. A coincidence? You decide.

To take advantage of the slumping Gibby, the Nucks Cruisers put 2 shots on him right off the hop in the entire 1st period. Ducks put 8 on Demmers and got 3 goals.

Anyhow... moving onto the 2nd... with Halak waiting for the shellack to dry.

No Worries Hockey

With the game safely out of sight... the Nucks opted to get a goal. Pete had enough of no scoring Nucks Cruisers and his line went to work.

Not only is Pete playing like the real Pete recently, PP slapper Pete is back too!

Classic Petey power play slap shot goal! So nice to see! — Gwailoh

After getting the lone Nucking PP goal of the game, the Nucks went on to take over the rink, shift momentum and comeback to tie it up in the 2nd.

Just kidding. They gave up the next goal and went into the ‘poor me’ dressing room trailing 6-2.

Barking Game Highlights

The real winners on ice were pawfect intermission entertainment.

But, jimmi, there’s a whole period left to play. Indeed. Another 20 minutes with 5 D. And 2 out 4 forward lines working like they care.

To set the tone, the Nucks Cruisers give up another goal early in the 3rd. It’s 7-2 Farkled Ducks!

Another horrible blowout in the 100% capacity ROG. Welcome back, Nucks fans.

Still... we gotta a little life in the sullen ROG and game thread.

It’s Pete’s line setting us up for some mild pretend comeback hope. Gnarly with the BaffleGibby bad angle shot. And Huggie scored a goal to avoid a technical blowout. Yay!

When do the Nucks ever put up 4 goals on 20 shots against Gibson?!?! Offensive splurge wasted. “Every splurge is sacred, every splurge is great. If a splurge is wasted, God gets quite irate.” — Gwailoh

It was splurging without a need - game was already over. During the Cruiser pre-game warm-up - otherwise known in the NHL as the 1st period.

At least the game thread was happy with the effort.

Brutal. Twice in two weeks down 5-0 at home after 25 minutes. Repellent. Burroughs gets flattened by Deslauriers on a clear in the numbers boarding hit, and no call, and then no one on the Nucks goes after him. And then they’re scored on 20 seconds later. And two minutes after that Deslauriers scores. He scores later. Does anyone anyone challenge him? I’m not one for goon hockey, but when the Nucks get creamed like that, there’s gotta be push back. Petey pushes back his way, but someone else needs to pick up the slack who isn’t named Schenn. Myers does manage to crumple Steel, but wrong guy, and almost a penalty. And his name is Bo Horvat, and he’s nowhere to be seen. -1, no shots on goal. He’s been floating for weeks now. Is he hurt? Is he on his way out of town? Coz he’s sure as hell playing like it. Boudreau should have called a timeout after the 2nd goal. And run bloody murder at them. You get one 5-0 stinker at home a year. Not two in two weeks. This isn’t the 80s all of a sudden. If they had won this game, they’d have been tied with Anaheim; now they’re 4 games behind them. Fecktarditis and indiffercrapulence. That’s what this team suffers from. — copey2

Not everyone was suspicious there’s a big Bo trade in the works... even if I am.

I couldn’t figure out why sportynet wouldn’t replay the burroughs hit in the period...it looked like boarding to me in real time and then they never showed it again.Worse, the johns never even spoke about it other than burroughs leaving the game. And horvat...holy shit. I want to support the captain, and have been a fan...but man I’m losing hope in that guy as a leader. — Twitchy

To be fair(ish), the flocking Ducks have the most fights in the NHL - they would have loved to to have a bench brawl early.

Besides that dirty hit on Burrs was in 1st minute of the game. In Cruiser time that’s barely pre-game.

This has been a terrible game for the Nucks but Petey has been flat out fantastic. — Gwailoh

Video Replugged

The 2 Johns can’t even make the undoggedly determined Cruisers watchable.

GAME STATS (They’re Horrible)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Ducks ANA 25 54% 2/5 8 19 20 3 Canucks VAN 20 46% 1/3 12 26 16 4



SHOTS COUNTED (2 shots in the 1st - that’s your Vancouver Canucks Cruisers)

Period ANA VAN 1st 8 2 2nd 10 9 3rd 7 9 Total 25 20



PLAYER STATS (Some good - some ugggggly)

ROG REGRESSER

It’s a terrible ROG loss and Capt’n Cruiser is on the mic to state the obvious in case we missed it. The top cruiser leading with no shots, no hits but some cruising flybys.

"It wasn't good enough by us tonight, against a team in our division...we can't have those going forward if we are going to want to make a push."



️ Bo Horvat#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/faqqc2Klfk — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 20, 2022

Bruce is pointing out the positives in a negative result. Positively 3-point Pete night.

"I thought he played hard, I thought he played really hard tonight...he was taking no prisoners."



️ Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/fNeqNIF1WF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 20, 2022

Without Bubbly Demko, the Nucks are a 500 team - when they try. Now we know. In case we didn’t before.

Westy was happy when Greener was fired. We all loved the BruceBump. We were happy when the Benning era ended. Even if it was 5 years too late.

Who is left to fire? ROG ushers? Or maybe it’s most all of the roster that JB signed. All but 3.

There’s been a huge culture change in Nucking Hockey Ops. Seems like a huge culture change on ice would be the next step.

Happy TDL everyone!