Gamethread #51: Canucks vs Ducks

Remember when there was a Bo vs Miller conflict in the dressing room? (Imaginary or not) What team were you on? The conflict would be pretty one-sided right now, as Miller continues to put on a SuperCanuck cape and get the Nucks some victories. Bo on the other hand, needs to find his groove again. He only has 3 points in 5 games and it seems that he is Jekyll and Hyde at the faceoff dot.



It will be interesting to see what happens if the Canucks win these next 3 games at home. Due the trade rumors get louder or do people want to see what this team can actually do? Unfortunately, even if the team gets hot it might still be in the best interest of the team get trade Boeser or Miller to re-sign the other.



The Ducks are another team that is trying to find consistency and their young core is pretty exciting to watch. They have lost 4 in a row and 3 of those games to division rivals, so I am sure they will come out of the gate with fire.

I hope the Canucks realize that they need to play a 60 minute game. Win the next 3 games and the term “playoffs” will be in every conversation.

Yes.

Go Canucks Go!