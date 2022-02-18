 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Miller Lifts Canucks Over Sharks

Another JT Miller OT winner gave the Canucks a 5-4 win over San Jose

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v San Jose Sharks Photo by Amanda Cain/NHLI

Canucks News

  • After a wild finish, the Canucks took down the Sharks 5-4 in overtime, on J.T. Miller’s third OT winner of the year:
  • A look at Miller’s GWG:
  • Chris Faber’s postgame report for CanucksArmy [CanucksArmy]
  • Some big news from the night’s game was of course that Quinn Hughes was removed from COVID protocol:
  • Brock Boeser trade rumours also dominated the day, with Frank Seravalli reporting that interest in the winger is high:
  • Rick Dhaliwal suggests that the Canucks, though, are not actively shopping the winger:
  • A positive update on Jack Rathbone after taking a nasty hit from behind:

Hockey News

  • Some big news regarding the rescheduling of the World Junior Championships:
  • An interesting development on the Blackhawks GM search front:
  • A fine for Predators coach John Hynes:
  • And a standings update for the PHF:

