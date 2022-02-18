Wake With Elias: Miller Lifts Canucks Over Sharks

Canucks News
- After a wild finish, the Canucks took down the Sharks 5-4 in overtime, on J.T. Miller’s third OT winner of the year:
Millsy called game. pic.twitter.com/GDHIZ4RwkW— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2022
- A look at Miller’s GWG:
CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/WyY9VHnOel— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2022
- Chris Faber’s postgame report for CanucksArmy [CanucksArmy]
- Some big news from the night’s game was of course that Quinn Hughes was removed from COVID protocol:
Transaction: #Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been removed COVID non-roster status.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) February 17, 2022
- Brock Boeser trade rumours also dominated the day, with Frank Seravalli reporting that interest in the winger is high:
According to Frank Seravalli, conversation has really picked up on a Brock Boeser trade. Higher possibility than a JT Miller. #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) February 17, 2022
- Rick Dhaliwal suggests that the Canucks, though, are not actively shopping the winger:
"The #Canucks are not shopping Boeser.."— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) February 17, 2022
The guys discuss Brock Boeser and his future with the #Canucks.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/LCqBnZHjR9
- A positive update on Jack Rathbone after taking a nasty hit from behind:
An update on #AbbyCanucks defenceman Jack Rathbone: pic.twitter.com/rlFSENMQZM— Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 17, 2022
Hockey News
- Some big news regarding the rescheduling of the World Junior Championships:
The World Juniors in August in Alberta will be a complete tournament restart, meaning the first few games that took place in December will not count. Countries will be allowed to pick new teams as well. Relegation will be reintroduced.— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) February 17, 2022
- An interesting development on the Blackhawks GM search front:
Teresa Resch being in the mix as the new Chicago Blackhawks GM might seem unusual. But those who have worked with the Toronto Raptors VP of basketball ops see it as an inevitability that another organization would try to hire her away. (@michaelgrange).https://t.co/iNhAJAhncd— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 17, 2022
- A fine for Predators coach John Hynes:
John Hynes (@PredsNHL) fined $25,000. https://t.co/3Ooy22Jdzl pic.twitter.com/ondlt2wDNG— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 17, 2022
- And a standings update for the PHF:
Here is where we stand at Week Eleven, the Toronto Six have moved back into 1st place pic.twitter.com/8vrxrRi43B— PHF (@PHF) February 17, 2022
