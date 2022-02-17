GAME RECAP #50: NUCKS WIN! BARELY! Skin the Sharks 5-4 in OT

You can’t make this stuff up! The Nucks iced 2 different teams. In the same game!

NHL team in the 1st. A something [redacted] something [redacted] in the 2nd and the 3rd.

Good 1st period. Nucks have a 2-zip lead.

Horrible 2nd. Since the Nucks believe they’ve won the game in the 1st, why keep playing fast and hard in the 2nd?

Why? Because... sloppy line changes... with Brock and Bo floating to the bench, allows the Sharkies into the game. With some assistance from Myers, Mr. Big Tipper.

Nucking PP sucks. Possibly deserve a brownie point for just getting the zone. Another for getting setup. We need to tell Westy to tell Bruce that his new PP deployment is terrible. Go back to a 1st and 2nd unit. No point having 2 equally ineffective units. SJ has a 1st unit. Works for them.

A little too well. Against the league’s worst PK. With a not-fun 33% success rate.

Even worse, the last 3 Nucking PPs didn’t put a single shot on goal. That seems like a shocking stat... but 5-on-5 took over 10 minutes to get a shot on goal in the 2nd & 3rd.

Anyhow, the first 20 was good.

Nucks get on the board first - Miller sets up Brock for the roof top glamour shot.

Even better. Huggie is back and gets his 3rd goal of the year. Follow the bouncing puck. Reimer didn’t.

That’s how you beat bad goalies - just shoot the puck at the net. — Raddy

Great start.

A great start wasted in the 2nd. A period where most of the Nucks decided the game was in the bag. On the way to the plane.

Meanwhile the Nucking line changes let the Sharkies into the game. The Nucks PK did the rest.

Nucks kept the 2 goal lead - until the Nucks PK did the rest.

The first Nucking shot on goal - over 10 mins of the period was a goal. From the blueline. Or not. Puck hog Lammy gets the credit with a nifty body bump deflection.

Way to go Lammi, taking another goal away from our defensemen. This is why we never get offense from the blueline! — Raddy

Nucks, the really, really lucky Nucks get out of the 2nd with the 3-2 lead - despite getting outplayed and outshot 15-5.

But that lead... well... period starts with the Nucks on the PK - a hangover PK. JT is still in the box - pretty sure he spent intermission there, rather than hear Bruce shout and throw stuff.

Guess what happens less than a minute in... too easy. 1 goal lead is over.

PP at 0% today. So is the PK. 0%. Is it even possible to win with such numbers? 1 shot in 4 PPs. The Sharks: 100% on PP. And 100% on PK. — Atty

To be fair, the Nucks did kill a penalty in the 3rd. And it was absolutely needed.

So Super Sneaky Pete could deke and create some havoc around the bored Reimer who had only faced 1 or less shots until Gnarly put the prone Pete pass past Reimy.

Lead restored. Nucks hang on to take the win in regulation.

Maybe they do feel like winning.... — Atty

Or not.

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. — marchness52

Not since February 1992 has a Nucks team allowed a goal in the final second of the game. Wow!

Feb 17, 1992

Canucks allow the game-tying goal with :01 left in the 3rd vs the Rangers



Feb 17, 2022

Canucks allow the game-tying goal with :01 left in the 3rd vs the Sharks



It’s 4-4. We’re going to OT.

Because... there’s still a chance to give away a couple points.

Or not.

Assistant Capt’n Clutch scores in OT.

Despite their lackadaisical play, the Nucks steal 2 points.

And then snatching the victory back from the talons of defeat... — Atty

As we have witnessed over the season, Millsie was key. On both sides of the rink. 2 points and 2 penalties.

He is the best of all worlds, including the bad worlds. — Raddy

Video Chills Scares and Thrills

2 Johns call the game - at a safe social distance - if safe and CoTU can be used safely.

GAME STATS (fortunately got 2 points - that they tried to give away)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 27 40% 0/4 10 19 18 5 Sharks SJS 28 60% 2/3 12 28 15 4



SHOT COUNT (shots in the 1st count statistically higher - on avg)

Period VAN SJS 1st 15 4 2nd 5 15 3rd 5 9 OT 2 0 Total 27 28



PLAYER STATS (some good, some bad, some meh)

Not good game from .857 Demmers. Maybe trying to fit in with teammehs.

ROAD PRESSING

The (almost) GWG scorer talks grinds. Hopefully espresso grinds.

"We didn't have our A-game but fortunate to grind out a win."



The game thread felt we deserved an explanation. Bruce is taking explanations and 2 points with him on the plane out of the country.

"We ended up getting the 2 points. I don’t know if we deserve it but we’ll take it."



It was a great good undeserved win.

It was a win. That’s all that matters in the not-how-it’s-how-many season.

Could they have played better all game? Yes.

Could they have won in regulation? Yes.

They didn’t. Yet they still won.

We have a couple days to hope, beyond hoping, that Bruce and his PP/PK coaches can make special teams special again.

Or, maybe they could just make line changes especially effective. That would help.

Savour this well undeserved win!