Wake With Elias: Sutter’s career likely over & Rutherford in no rush to make trades

Four days between Vancouver Canucks games is enough to send this market into a tizzy.

At least, that’s the case when trade speculation around J.T. Miller is at an all-time high.

After seeing Tyler Toffoli traded for a hefty package earlier this week, it’s hard not to think about the potential return the Canucks could snag if they choose to deal Miller.

However, it’s hard not to fault Jim Rutherford too much when he says there’s “no urgency” to make trades.

“We’re in a position that we don’t have to feel any pressure this year because we don’t have top players where they’re going to be UFAs,” Rutherford told Scott Burnside of Daily Faceoff. “So there’s no urgency here to make those kinds of decisions.”

“Our decisions will be made step by step as to what we think is best for the franchise now and in the future.”

While there isn’t massive urgency — the Canucks aren’t a bottom-feeding seller — there is a bit of a ticking clock if this management team is thinking of trading Miller.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post went on a bit of a biased Twitter rant about how a package of defencemen Nils Lundkvist and third-line centre Filip Chytil would comprise a good return for Miller.

3/Me, I think if Drury has prioritized Miller, then Lundkvist and Chytil comprise a pretty good return. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 14, 2022

While he’s way off on that, he is right about one thing.

Miller’s value is at an all-time high right now. Once the March 21st trade deadline passes, and he became a pure one-season rental, his value will diminish.

