Wake With Elias: Deciphering trade interest in Zacha & Return of the Skate

Good news continues to roll in for the Canucks.

Over the last few days, the Vancouver Canucks made another groundbreaking hire by bringing Cammi Granato on board as Assistant General Manager.

They followed that up with a sweet, sweet victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Here’s what else is going on with the Canucks.

Canucks News

Relive the brilliance of the Canucks Thatcher Demko on Saturday night in Jimmi’s recap. [ Nucks Misconduct ]

] Daniel Wagner reported over the weekend that the Canucks will potentially be bringing back the Flying Skate jersey this Saturday against the Calgary Flames. [Vancouver is Awesome]

He goes over the details about Thatcher Demko’s gear in his post, and how he’s done a bang-up job of having his equipment bear striking resemblance to Kirk McLean’s old kit.

Demko also has the most iconic Canucks photo of all time on the back of his helmet.

Also has the most iconic photo in Canucks history in the back of his helmet. pic.twitter.com/g5N2ap6T1p — Logan Horn (@LoganWHorn) February 13, 2022

Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada that the Canucks have an interest in 24-year-old New Jersey Devils centre Pavel Zacha. [Sportsnet]

Over the past three seasons, Zacha has scored at an 18-goal, 45-point pace. He’s also become much better at face-offs over the last two seasons, averaging 51.4% at the dot.

However, what the Canucks really need is a right-shot, penalty-killing centre. Zacha shoots left and he’s been used sparingly on the PK this season.

Who the Canucks really should be targeting in a trade is 23-year-old Michael McLeod.

The 6’2” centre has been used primarily in a shutdown role for the Devils. He’s also their number one penalty-killing pivot as well.

McLeod is also a monster in the face-off dot, winning 58.3% of his draws this season.

Although he doesn’t provide as much offence as Zacha, the cost of acquiring McLeod would likely be higher because of his defensive value.