GAME RECAP #49: NUCKS WIN!!! REALLY. Dump CoTU 3-2.

Please spend a moment in silence to remember the honour bestowed upon us by the NHL and HNIC to schedule a Saturday night hockey game in late afternoon. Afternoon?

No. It’s Saturday Night in the CoTU. The Most Important Television Market in the Universe. Featuring the Most Important Hockey Team in the Universe.

The CoTU and HNIC had this game inked in as an easy win - with a great bounce back narrative.

The ice is tilted against us - we know that because the big fat gravity well of arrogance that spills from the spillways of HNIC demonstrates comment by comment where the home is for Homer Hockey Night in Canada.

Bieksa tells everyone at HNIC what everyone in Nuckland knows - the media, which includes he himself lol, is Leaf biased! Good work, Kev. Keep it up and never stop, until HNIC finally answers him. — Raddy

They probably feel they’re being nice and modest. Really should be Hockey Night in the Universe when Roger’s Laffs are on the tube.

But, here we are. The Least Important Fans In Hockey laughing at the Fallen Leaves.

There is no sweeter victory than when the Nucks beat the Laffs on HNIC.

Sure, the Most Skilled Team In The Galaxy outplayed the modestly skilled Nucks for most of the game, but it doesn’t matter.

Demmers is the most solid stopper in the galaxy. Without Huggie to eat 30 minutes, the remaining Nuck D-corp did what they could. Block shots. Hit and hit again.

Luke Schenn giving the Leafs a warm welcome pic.twitter.com/OOCmIbm7Fn — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2022

And let Demmers stop 51 shots to get the win. Woooooooooo!!!

The win is key, because back in 2010, Lu SuckyContract made 50 stops. In an OT loss.

Demmmers got some help from teammates. In the other end of the ROG. In the 1st period. Early!

Mrazek goes pokey-check on Bo. Bo goes by. Mrazek falls down and the puck is the net from JT’s stick. Mrazek goes bezerk claiming inept goalie interference. LOL!

It’s 1-0 Nucks a minute and half in. Good start.

But don’t stop now. There’s a new(ish) looking Nucking PP to make HNIC and the CoTU cringe in horror.

It’s 2-0 Nucks after the 1st. Incredible start.

And they’d need it, because the MSTiG would takeover the 2nd and score 2 PP goals. The league’s best PP assaulting the league’s worst PK is a stat line we know too well and I apologize for even saying it.

Anyhow, it’s a tie game. For a few minutes.

Because Chaise earned his pay with a sneaky rebound pass of Berzerker’s pads that Lammy blasts home - for the lead. For the GWG!

That’s all that was needed. Sure, the Nucks padded the lead with an EN in the last minute of the 3rd, but the refs CoTU disallowed it on the basis that it was not offside.

Didn’t matter.

The Nucks with some spectacular contributions from the best goalie in our little universe put the hurt on the HNIC, the CoTU and the traitor fans who infiltrated the ROG.

The fact that so many CoTU fans can get tickets to this game is atrocious and season ticket holders should be flogged if they sold theirs to an opposition fan — Westy

Unless...

HNIC probably subsidizes leaf fan tickets for away games. — Raddy

Since we’re in the it’s-not-how, it’s-how-many section of the season, the 2 points are the most important flavour. That they taste like Laff tears is just slightly more flavourful.

whale of a game, insane # of chances DemVez stopped, and 8 hours ago I did call that the Lurfs would get 50 shots against [maybe I shouldn’t do that]. Never mind..... DEMKO 4 VEZINA !!! Now the boys need to win the next two games for sure against SJ and ANA, and then we can talk about the serious possibility of playoffs. Just win! — Raddy

Video Delights - it’s an acquired taste.

HNIC in their Universe Leading Generosity gives us 1 John and fishsticks...

Shorthouse and .......Simpson. Brutal. That is like ice cream and sardines — Westy

GAME STATS (Most Important Game Of The Year!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Maple Leafs TOR 53 55% 2/3 10 20 4 4 Canucks VAN 24 46% 1/5 6 38 18 17



SHOT COUNT (It’s Absurd!)

Period TOR VAN 1st 12 11 2nd 24 7 3rd 17 6 Total 53 24



PLAYER STATS (Yammy Jammy Demmy Blanky!)

IMPRESSORS

JT comments on ice tilting politely. Something HNIC could learn about.

"We tilted the ice nicely, it was a good start."



️ J.T. Miller on the Canucks good start tonight#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/ulNpomQmz2 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2022

The Game’s, Our 1st Star, talking about how it’s just another 50+ save 2 point win. No biggie.

"He plays a hard, physical, committed game and that resonates through our dressing room. He's good on the dot, he's blocking shots, he's working really hard."



️ Thatcher Demko on Juho Lammikko #Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/ZnrICBh10w — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2022

No-Apologies-Bruce takes on the CoTU media apologists. And wins. The 2 points.

A great game? Greatly chaotic. When the Most Skilled Team in the Universe is running around the ROG creating a space/time vortex that is nonchalantly knocked away by Demmers, that is a really great game.

Next week is another mini-Olympic MakeUp break. Nucks don’t play again until Thursday. Which is just fine. Demko gets some rest and Huggie will be de-protocoled and can play again.

Happy Valentine’s!