GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-NINE: Canucks vs Toronto- Feb 12, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (21-21-6) vs TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (30-11-3)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

4:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: PENSION PLAN PUPPETS

It’s the annual visit from the Leafs, and HNIC gets to pretend it gives a crap about the Canucks for one afternoon. Huzzah, and bless Canada’s team for gracing us with their presence. And yet, in spite of what would look like a pretty decent season to even the most casual of observers, Leafs Nation seems to complain about their team. A lot. As much as we complain about the Canucks a lot. And buddy, we wish we had your problems.

The Leafs have been fairly consistent all season long, and while not without their flaws, they should definitely be looked at as a contender in the East. We know as well as anyone that dragons can be slayed, and it should not come as a shock if they advance past the first round this season. The trade deadline looms, and I am sure they’ll make some deals to load up for the absolute grind that the Eastern Conference playoffs will be this season.

The Canucks are coming off the most frustrating loss of the Bruce Boudreau era, one that saw Jaroslav Halak give up 5 first period goals in a 6-3 loss on Wednesday night. With better goaltending, they have a shot at this game, and they cannot afford another performance like that from Halak, both for their playoff aspirations, and for Halak’s potential trade value with the deadline approaching.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, here’s what today’s disasterpiece will proabably look like:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner

Alexander Kerfoot — John Tavares — William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev — David Kampf — Ondrej Kase

Pierre Engvall — Jason Spezza — Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie

Jake Muzzin — Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren

Petr Mrazek

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

J.T. Miller — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Tanner Pearson — Jason Dickinson — Conor Garland

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Alex Chiasson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Kyle Burroughs — Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Ashton Sautner, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Tucker Poolman (headaches), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

COVID-19 protocol: Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes is still not off the COVID list, and that’s a huge gap on the back end for the Canucks. Travis Hamonic will be a gametime decision, and if he can’t go, we’ll see Noah Juulsen again. Matthew Highmore is out of COVID protocol and if he’s ready to go will likely replace Alex Chiasson. Thatcher Demko gets the start for the Canucks against Petr Mrazek.

GAME DAY CHATTER

"First things first, we have to have a better start...That's our first focus."



Brock Boeser speaks with the media after Friday's practice in Burnaby pic.twitter.com/XK6PmbbYIr — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2022

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media on preparing for Saturday's game against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/LSuXPr2yW9 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2022

On this day in 2020, the @Canucks raised Daniel and Henrik Sedin's numbers to the rafters #Hockey365 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/R343DXuKx9 — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) February 12, 2022

Never Doubt Pettersson…



Been working super hard on this one, and think it’s one of my best! What you guys think! #Canucks #NDP @_EPettersson pic.twitter.com/aPVxEKFpY5 — Hussain Ahmed (@CSWCHuss) February 12, 2022

GAME DY BATTLE HYMN

Today we’re giving you a JUDAS PRIEST classic recorded this past summer at BLOODSTOCK OPEN AIR, one of the UK’s biggest metalfests. It’s a little jarring seeing recent footage without masks and stuff, but this is a wicked performance featuring everyone’s gay metal grandpa, Rob Halford. They’re touring North America, resuming their 50th anniversary tour that had to be postponed last year, so if you get a chance to score some tickets, do it!

Enjoy the game and then hopefully you can find something to do with the rest of your evening after they beat the Leafs, eh?

Go Canucks Go!