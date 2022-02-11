Olympic Game Day Open Thread: Canada vs Sweden/Canada vs USA

Yesterday was a pretty great day for Team Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, with 4 more medals to move the count to 12. Isabelle Weidemann (5000 m long track speed skating) and Eliot Grondin (men’s snowboard cross) picked up silver medals whole Jack Crawford (men’s alpine combined) and Marion Thénault, Lewis Irving, and Miha Fontaine (mixed team aerials) took home bronze medals.

There could be more coming today, but the focus, especially around here, is hockey and we’ve got a double header of action as the women begin their march to gold, taking on Sweden in their quarterfinal matchup today.

The American team has advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Czechia that was not nearly as close as that score indicates, and yet this game was tied 1-1 late thanks to some incredible goalkeeping from Klara Peslarova.

101 shot attempts by the USA in that. Ouch. It has to be a little concerning for the USA that they’ve not done well in the two adversity tests they’ve faced so far, losing to Canada and needing bounces to avoid a shocking upset at the hands of the Czechs.

The other quarterfinal matchups see Switzerland going up against the R.O.C. and Group B winners Japan taking on Finland.

Canada should have little difficulty taking out the Swedes, who were one of the teams that really seem to struggle in this tournament. Ann-Marie Desbiens will get the crease again today. These teams did not play each other in the preliminary round, And make sure you check out this feature on Saanichton’s Micah Zandee-Hart, the first BC native to play for Team Canada in the Olympics.

Later tonight, Team Canada’s men’s squad will play their second game against Team USA at 8:10pm Pacific time. The Canadians got their tournament underway yesterday with a big 5-1 win over the defending silver medalists from Germany. Canada got goals from Alex Grant, Ben Street, former NHL’er Daniel Winnik, Olympic veteran Maxim Noreau and Jordan Weal, while Kent Johnson of Port Moody, who went 5th overall to Columbus in the 2021 Entry Draft, had two assists. Edward Pasquale stopped 23 of 24 German shots, and they also got a two assist performance from Eric O’Dell, along with this monstrous hit that got Team Canada rolling.