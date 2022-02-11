 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Granato Joins Canucks

The Canucks announced that they have hired Kraken scout Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
2021 NHL Expansion Draft Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Big news for the Canucks, as they announce another assistant general manager in Cammi Granato:
  • Some comments from Granato herself on the hire:
  • Some interesting news on the Jaroslav Halak front, as the great mystery of his bonus continues to grow:
  • A new VANcast on the recent Canucks updates:
  • Forward Justin Dowling has been placed on waivers:
  • And the most recent Armies from the Canucks’ loss to the New York Islanders:

Hockey News

  • The big news of the day in the NHL was the Edmonton Oilers firing head coach Dave Tippett, after yet another down stretch for the Oilers:
  • Some injury news for the cap-strapped Vegas Golden Knights:
  • Everyone’s favourite topic: a Coyotes arena update:
  • And the Isobel Cup will be heading to Florida:

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...