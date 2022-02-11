Wake With Elias: Granato Joins Canucks

Canucks News
- Big news for the Canucks, as they announce another assistant general manager in Cammi Granato:
Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford announced today that Cammi Granato has been named Assistant General Manager.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2022
Granato joins the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she was the first female scout in NHL history.
- Some comments from Granato herself on the hire:
"It's a really big day to have two women in management on one team. Just goes to show Jim's (Rutherford) vision to diversify different voices, different experiences and draw them together."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2022
- Some interesting news on the Jaroslav Halak front, as the great mystery of his bonus continues to grow:
According to Friedman: “Jaroslav Halak has not yet reached his $1.25M games-played bonus, because it’s for 10 starts -- not 10 appearances.” #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) February 11, 2022
- A new VANcast on the recent Canucks updates:
️ The #VANcast: myself & @ThomasDrance discuss:— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 11, 2022
Another slow start, another loss for #Canucks . Petey needs to shoot, Boeser is part of solution & Granato named assistant GM…
& why does Drance like the Leafs so much? ⬇️
- Forward Justin Dowling has been placed on waivers:
Justin Dowling (VAN) & Brad Malone (EDM) on waivers— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2022
- And the most recent Armies from the Canucks’ loss to the New York Islanders:
The Armies: Schenn Daddy, EP40 and the Alex Edler Trophy race update https://t.co/XRSlUdlGGl— The Athletic Vancouver (@TheAthleticVAN) February 10, 2022
Hockey News
- The big news of the day in the NHL was the Edmonton Oilers firing head coach Dave Tippett, after yet another down stretch for the Oilers:
The #Oilers have relieved Dave Tippett & Jim Playfair of their coaching duties.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 10, 2022
Jay Woodcroft will assume head coaching duties with Dave Manson also joining in an assistant coach role. pic.twitter.com/gq55TNsomc
- Some injury news for the cap-strapped Vegas Golden Knights:
According to Stone the injury has been bothering him off & on dating back even further than this season.— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 10, 2022
It’s been bothering him all year. He’s missed games 4 separate times, one where his back completely locked up on him.
Don’t be surprised if they take time to let it heal. https://t.co/JM0XFccsow
- Everyone’s favourite topic: a Coyotes arena update:
BREAKING: AZ Board of Regents has approved capital development plan for ASU's multi-purpose arena that includes Coyotes' added team areas at NE corner.— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 10, 2022
ASU will be Coyotes' temporary home for at least 3 seasons (approved for more) as they await word on proposed Tempe arena. pic.twitter.com/WU7KyT1K8u
- And the Isobel Cup will be heading to Florida:
Big news in women's hockey. The Isobel Cup is headed to Florida. @PHF https://t.co/lBvfV8LBL1— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 9, 2022
